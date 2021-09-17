Rob Kardashian's number one priority continues to be his 4-year-old daughter, Dream, a source tells ET.

The 34-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has continued to remain out of the spotlight, and a source tells ET he's spending as much time with his daughter as he can. He shares Dream with his ex, 33-year-old Blac Chyna.

"Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream," the source says. "He is keeping things super low-key. ... He is very hands on, involved and super silly as a dad."

"He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart," the source adds.

As for his health, the source says he's continuing to work on it.

"He still struggles a bit with leading an active lifestyle and it can make him feel depressed sometimes," the source says. "It's always a work in progress for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive and healthy, both mentally and physically, for the sake of Dream."

In June, Rob Instagrammed an adorable picture of Dream sporting Wonder Woman accessories and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian showed their love for their niece in the comments. That week, Khloe also shared a rare photo with Rob on her own Instagram, the two posing alongside their younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

"✨Soulmates✨," she wrote.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special that aired in June, the family addressed Rob's absence. Khloe said Rob "just needed a break" from the reality TV lifestyle and that he was burned by a former relationship.

Rob stepped back from the spotlight several years ago, following his public relationship and split from Blac Chyna. She's currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Kardashians over the cancellation of their E! spinoff series, Rob & Chyna.

"It's not so much about physical appearance, it's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels," Khloe said. "I think that really affected him, because my brother is such a lover, and has the most incredible heart and personality. I think he's just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around, and be more vulnerable or exposed."

Khloe also shared that Rob was "feeling really good about himself" and "working really hard on himself," but that he just wasn't ready for a public event like their reunion special with Andy Cohen.

