Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Dream Dressed as Wonder Woman
Dream Kardashian is just four years old and already saving the planet! The adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna embraces her superhero side in her proud dad's new post.
"Wonder Woman 💪💪💪💪💪," Rob, 34, captioned the photo of Dream with one leg up, posing in a gold headband, belt, and boots, dressed as Wonder Woman.
Dream's excited aunties also commented on the post, with Khloe Kardashian writing, "Queen dream!!!!!," while Kourtney Kardashian posted a single red heart.
Also this week, Rob made a rare appearance on Khloe's Instagram, smiling for the camera with his older sister and younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Khloe spoke about Rob's life off-camera, years after he decided to mostly step away from filming.
"It's not so much about physical appearance," Khloe explained during the special. "It's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."
