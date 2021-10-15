Kourtney Kardashian Looks Punk Rock on Date Night With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit NYC! The PDA-happy couple stepped out in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday night to have dinner with Kourtney's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, at Zero Bond.
For the outing, the mother of three rocked a black mini-dress with sheer cutout panels, pairing the look with knee-high heeled boots. She held her drummer boyfriend's hand as they exited the restaurant, with Travis in zipper-covered pants and a green sweater.
As for Kendall, she wore a yellow and black sheer matching shirt and skirt set with an eagle print.
Interestingly, Kourtney also shared a photo of herself holding a Saturday Night Live badge on her Instagram Story less than a week after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, hosted the NBC comedy show. Kim even portrayed Kourtney in the sketch "The People's Kourt," and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner attended the taping. This week's guest is Rami Malek with Young Thug performing.
Though Kourtney wasn't in the SNL audience last week, she did cheer on her sister from home.
Posting a video of it to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney wrote, "Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL."
And while Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, was not seen at the taping, he did attend the show's after party with Khloe on his arm. Watch the clip below for more.
