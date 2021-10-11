Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm.

Scott wore a black hoodie, North Face vest, and camo pants, while Khloe rocked a cherry red Laquan Smith mini-dress with heels, an overcoat, a clutch purse, and a face mask all in the same hue. Kim attended the event in a hot pink full body suit with giant feathered sleeves.

Gotham/GC images

Robert Kamau/GC Images

This is the first time Scott has been spotted out publicly with a member of the Kardashian family since his alleged DM scandal back in August. At the time, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, shared a screenshot of Scott's alleged direct messages to him, calling out the mother of his three children for her PDA-packed getaway with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Last month, a source told ET that the scandal caused tension between Scott and Kourtney.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," the source said at the time, adding, "She thinks Scott needs to grow up."

Though Scott wasn't mentioned during Kim's SNL appearance, Kourtney got some jabs thrown at her. Kim impersonated her oldest sister in "The People's Kourt" sketch, pretending to be an apathetic Kourtney handing out rulings to various members of her family.

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Kourtney seemingly took the sketch in stride, posting a video of it to her Instagram Stories and writing, "Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL."

She later called herself a "proud sister" as she caught up on the episode, after not joining Khloe or momager Kris Jenner in New York City for the taping.

RELATED CONTENT:

SNL: Kim Kardashian Shares a Kiss WITH Pete Davidson and Gets Flirty With John Cena! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'SNL': Kim Kardashian Impersonates Kourtney In 'The People's Kourt'

Kim Kardashian Is 'The Bachelorette' in SNL Sketch With Amy Schumer

'SNL': Kim Kardashian Makes Hosting Debut With Hilarious Jab at Kanye

Related Gallery