As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get close, she's moving further away from Scott Disick. A source tells ET that Scott, who shares three children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, has "unsettled ill will" towards his ex and her new rock star boyfriend.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," the source says, adding, "She thinks Scott needs to grow up."

Scott made his feelings heard in alleged DMs he sent Younes Bendjima in which he allegedly criticized Kourtney and Travis' Italian PDA-filled trip. The alleged message read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes, who previously dated Kourtney, called Scott out, posting a screenshot to his Instagram account.

Ever since confirming their relationship, Travis and Kourtney have been inseparable, taking lavish trips filled with plenty of PDA. The Poosh founder even helped the Blink-182 drummer conquer his fear of flying after his 2008 near-death crash. Travis embarking on his first flight since the accident brought them even closer, the source says.

"Kourtney and Travis have grown even closer since traveling together. They have gotten so much more serious, to the point that they could very well spend the rest of their lives together," ET's source shares. "They are both very committed and very happy. Their kids are also excited about a bigger, closer future together."

The source adds that Kourtney "has helped Travis regain confidence in so many aspects of his life, including flying again, and he can't imagine his life without her at this point."

"Travis makes Kourtney laugh and he is honest, sincere, genuinely caring and a great dad, lover and partner," the source continues. "The list goes on and on. Kourtney loves all of those qualities about him and finds him very endearing."

Kourtney and Travis, meanwhile, aren't slowing down the PDA. On Monday, the two were photographed having a steamy make out session while out in New York City.

A separate source, meanwhile, previously told ET that Kourtney and Travis "don’t care about Scott’s opinion, but Kourtney is upset it’s now public."

The mother of three was concerned how stories about them in the media will affect their children, with the source adding, "Scott and Kourtney have always had a public united front and have done a great job co-parenting. Kourtney doesn’t want her kids seeing anything online that makes it look like their parents don’t get along."

