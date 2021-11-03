Scott Disick Comments on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Following Her Engagement to Travis Barker
Scott Disick 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin' After Travis …
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover…
Scott Disick Ready to Start Dating Again Following Split From Am…
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Lo…
Scott Disick Spotted With Kardashian Family Following Alleged DM…
How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut…
Angelina Jolie and Kids Attend ‘Eternals’ Premiere, Tiffany Hadd…
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney's Hilarious Hidden Tale…
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Night Out at Knott's S…
Inside the Kardashian Jenners’ Halloween: Costumes, Parties and …
Kardashian Kids Attend Kylie Jenner's Halloween Dinner Party
What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…
See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Hand-Holding
Adele Ranks Beyonce’s Albums, Khloe Kardashian Teases Family’s N…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …
Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
Are things getting better between Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian? Fans took note on Tuesday when Scott commented on pics that Kourtney posted of their 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, dressed up as Cher from Clueless for Halloween.
Kourtney captioned the post, "As if." Shortly after, Scott commented, "O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her Jeep without her drivers license."
His comment is referencing a scene from the movie when Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, starts driving at 15 without an adult present in the vehicle.
While Scott's remark seems friendly enough, sources told ET that there's a strain between him and Kourtney following her recent engagement to Travis Barker.
"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," said the source. "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."
The relationship between the exes has been strained in recent months following Scott's alleged DM scandal. Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, shared alleged screenshots of direct messages Scott sent disparaging the mother of his three for her PDA with Travis while on vacation.
For more with the Kardashians, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick Is 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin,' Source Says
How Scott Disick Is Reacting to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Rock 'True Romance' Costumes