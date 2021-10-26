Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have wedding bells on the brain. A source tells ET that the newly engaged couple "have already started talking about wedding planning," less than two weeks after Barker popped the question during a romantic beachside proposal in Montecito, California.

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," the source said. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

While the loved-up couple have received plenty of well wishes from family and friends on their engagement, one member of the family isn't so pleased. Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, is still processing the news, and isn't likely to be around for any family celebrations, although a standing invite remains on the table.

A source told ET that while Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has no plans of cutting Disick out of family celebrations now that her eldest daughter has completely moved on from him, Disick may no longer be interested in attending.

"Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time," the source says. "He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family. But right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around."

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement on Instagram Oct. 17, and have shared lots of photos, BTS moments and intimate details about the magical moment since.

After their happy news made headlines, a source told ET: "Kourtney and Travis are over the moon. Getting engaged was always their natural next step and they are so thrilled. The proposal was gorgeous and romantic, and everything Kourtney wanted."

"The proposal took place on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, where Kourtney and Travis have spent a lot of time together, and is considered to be a very special and sacred place to them," the source added. "Their families are beyond happy and excited for them too. Their kids are very much looking forward to being an official big happy family."

