Kourtney Kardashian is sending lots of love to her "favorite everything," Travis Barker, for his birthday. Kourtney took to Instagram Sunday to celebrate the musician's 46th birthday, penning a sweet message to accompany the photos she shared of the newly engaged couple.
"I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!," Kourtney captioned the loved-up photo slideshow.
Travis was quick to respond to Kourtney's post, expressing his adoration for his bride-to-be in the comments, "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU," he wrote.
Members of Kourtney's family also wished the former Blink 182 drummer a happy birthday, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim.
"Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!!," the momager gushed, sharing several snaps of the of rocker with her and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as photos of Travis and Kourtney. "So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!! 🥰😍❤️🥳🎂💀☠️."
"Happy Birthday Trav!" Kim wrote over a photo of her, Travis, Kourtney, and their friend, La La Anthony, shared to her Instagram Story Sunday. "You're an amazing person and I'm so happy you're a part of our fam. Xo!"
Over the weekend, Kourtney and Travis packed on the PDA while attending family friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding.
Kourtney shared a handful photos of the dapper pair, posing hand-in-hand in matching head-to-toe black ensembles as they partied the night away at the star-studded affair.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a curve-hugging black dress by Gucci, which featured an asymmetrical neck strap, while Travis kept it classic in a tuxedo.
"Going to the chapel," Kourtney captioned the post, with Travis responding, "Our turn next 🌹."
Travis' cheeky comment comes as a source tells ET the couple have "have already started talking about wedding planning."
"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," the source told ET last month. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."
The couple, who have been very public about their love for each other, announced their engagement on Instagram Oct. 17.
For more on Kourtney and Travis' love story, watch the video below,
