Scott Disick is sharing a look into his dad life. The 40-year-old posted a few personal snaps of recent quality time with two of the kids he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on Wednesday.

In a photo posted to his Instagram timeline, Scott and his 11-year-old daughter Penelope, make silly faces and throw the peace sign on what appears to be a private plane. In his caption, he wrote, "Just me and P."

Over on his Instagram Story, Scott showed off a pair of matching motorbikes set against a woodsy backdrop. "Lil ridin with Mason," he wrote, referencing his 13-year-old son.

In addition to Mason and Penelope, Scott and Kourtney also share a third child, 8-year-old Reign.

Scott Disick / Instagram

The quality time with his kids comes as Kourtney is gearing up to welcome a new baby boy, her first child with husbandTravis Barker. The 44-year-old shared the news of her baby on the way at a Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The band's drummer is already dad to Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, and stepdad to Atiana, 24, from a previous relationship.

Around that time, a source told ET that Scott "is trying his best to stay positive and be happy for Kourtney, but he feels bad about the situation too."

"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source said. "His friends can tell he is hurt. Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously."

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off for many years. Another source also provided insight into Scott's state of mind after his ex's pregnancy reveal.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source told ET. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

As for how Kourtney and Travis' respective kids are feeling about the baby, a source told ET: "His kids are so excited to be getting a new sibling and to welcome a baby into the house. Her kids are looking forward to it too."

"Travis and Kourtney are madly in love, and he is waiting on Kourtney hand and foot. He is always trying to meet her needs whether it means bringing her a smoothie, her favorite salad, and so on. He’s always asking what he can do for her. If he has a work commitment, he still makes an effort to check in on her," the source shared.

The source also noted that "there are no hard feelings between Travis and Scott."

