Scott Disick just turned 40 and "it feels good," especially since he's getting a lot of love from his ex's family. Kourtney Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the father of three of her grandchildren with a sweet post that included a carousel of photos looking back at Disick over the years.

The photos show Disick with his three children, whom he shares with Kourtney, as well as a sweet throwback of Disick hanging out with Rob Kardashian. In her caption, Jenner praised Disick for being an "amazing son, dad, uncle, friend" and someone who "will always be a special part of our family."

"Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewith you Scott!!!!" she began her caption. "Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family. You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!! 🥳🥰🙏🏼❤️❌⭕️‼️😍🎂😘🥳🎂."

Disick later took to his Instagram Stories and posted a photo overlooking a lake. He overlayed the photo with the text, "THIS IS 40 and it feels good."

It seems Kim Kardashian also celebrated Disick's milestone birthday. He posted a photo of a huge balloon arrangement and tagged the reality TV star. He added, "Love u keeks."

In another Instagram Story, Disick appeared to post a photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, wearing a shirt covered with photos of Disick. Disick and Kourtney also share 13-year-old son, Mason, and 8-year-old son, Reign.

Disick and Kourtney dated, on and off, for nearly a decade. They broke up for good in 2015. Kourtney eventually started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and they tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022 before throwing an extravagant ceremony the following month in Italy.

A source told ET that "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship" and that he is focused "on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."

A source later told ET that Disick and Kourtney are co-parenting well, and that "he will always have so much love for Kourtney, but he's also focusing on himself."

