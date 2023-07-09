Penelope Disick is getting lots of love on her birthday!

Over the weekend, Penelope's famous family took to social media to help wish her a happy 11th birthday. Proud mom Kourtney Kardashian was the first to kick things off, taking to Threads to share a special message to her daughter.

"It’s my daughter’s birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her. 🙏🏼🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💘," Kourtney, who is expecting her fourth child with Travis Barker captioned the post. In addition to the birthday message, the post featured a photo that saw the words, "Happy Birthday Penelope," written out in decorated, individual frosted and sprinkled donuts.

P also got birthday love from her step-dad, Barker, and dad, Scott Disick, who both took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday Penelope," the Blink-182 drummer wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney and a sleeping Penelope.

Scott, meanwhile, shared a post to his feed of pink mylar balloons which read, "Happy Birthday P."

"Go peep it’s your birthday," he captioned the post.

Scott also shared some photos and videos from Penelope's birthday party, which featured a mini mechanical bull and an inflatable slide that led into the family's pool.

The proud papa, who also shares sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with Kourtney, shared another photo of his daughter, this time planting a kiss on her cheek with a caption that read, "I love my little [dumpling emoji]."

The birthday love didn't stop there! P also got a shoutout from more of her newer family members, including Travis' step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who shared a compilation of photos in honor of Penelope's big day.

"Happy Birthday Penelope!" she wrote.

She also received birthday wishes from Grandma Kris Jenner, who shared photos of P over the years alongside a touching message.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!! You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece," Kris wrote. "I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you 💕 Lovey xo ❤️🙏🏼🥰😍🎂‼️🥳 @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou."

Other family members also shared tributes to Penelope. Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian posted several throwback pics of herself and her daughter North West, 10, with the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday Penelope," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story. "My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much! I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!"

