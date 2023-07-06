Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are sharing a sisterly moment, rocking matchy-matchy swimsuits even while miles apart.

Pregnant Kourtney showed off her growing belly in a hot pink bikini, posing with pal Addison Rae for a series of poolside pics on Instagram. Kourtney hits all her angles in the shots, putting her curves on full display and captioning the post with a handful of pink emojis.

The next day, Kim shared a series of sun-drenched snaps wearing a nearly identical bikini in a bright teal color. Kim's post came on the heels of a trip to the island of Turks and Caicos with friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, with the Kardashians star wishing to "Take us back" in her caption.

Kim and Kourtney's posts come as the duo finally laid their ongoing Dolce & Gabbana feud to rest on Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Interestingly, much of that disagreement centered on whether they had been copying each other.

During the confrontation, Kourtney makes it clear she's been hurt by the SKIMS founder's collaboration with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana -- which took place at Milan Fashion Week and four months after Kourtney's May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in a stunning wedding hosted by the Italian designers, featuring a series of bold looks from the designers' archives. Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a "business opportunity," and even after the Dolce & Gabbana show debuted in Milan, the drama is ongoing.

Kim points out that their sister, Kylie Jenner, did a Dolce campaign before Kim's collaboration, noting the double standard in that Kourtney doesn't seem bothered by Kylie's actions.

Kim notes that Kourtney's beef seems to be "something with me and I can't figure out fully what it is." While Kourtney accuses Kim of stealing her "la dolce vita lifestyle," Kim can't help but point out the ways in which Kourtney copied Kim's 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim notes. "You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm 'copying her dolce vita lifestyle.' OK."

The sisters disagree on Kim's collection looking too similar to Kourtney's wedding looks, but Kim does seem to understand Kourtney's perspective, admitting, "I would be upset."

Kourtney tells Kim that her decisions have affected their relationship, and Kim takes the opportunity to apologize to her older sister.

"I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million things that would make it not make sense. But all of this is beside the point because it happened, and we are where we're at," Kim says. "There's nothing else I could say. I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship."

Kourtney replies, "Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it."

The Poosh founder is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Travis.

Kourtney and Travis are already each parents of children from previous relationships. The reality TV star shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while the drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He has also served as a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The new addition will be Kourtney's fourth child and Travis' third.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Khloe Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Lamar and Tristan Daily

Kim Apologizes to Kourtney as They Finally Discuss Dolce Drama

Kim Kardashian 'Feels So Bad' for Kanye Amid Anti-Semitic Comments

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Road to Marriage and Baby

Watch Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & More Vibe Out to 'Barbie World'

Related Gallery