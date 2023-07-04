Some A-list stars are getting in the Barbie spirit! On Monday, Lori Harvey took to TikTok to share a video of herself, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more vibing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" song, which will appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming Margot Robbie-led movie.

In the video, which also includes Justine Skye and La La Anthony, the women, all of whom are wearing white outfits, strut towards the camera individually, before joining together for a dance party.

"And we ain't playing tag," Lori, referencing the song's lyrics, captioned the post.

Nicki was clearly a fan of the star-studded video, as she shared it to her Instagram Story and dubbed the participants "#ItGirls."

Kim previously made her love for Barbie known when she enjoyed the World of Barbie immersive experience with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and some of the kids in their family.

Kim and Khloe brought cousins Chicago, True, Dream and Stormi along for the pink-filled outing and documented the whole thing on Instagram.

"Barbie girls in a Barbie world," Kim captioned her post.

Barbie will hit theaters July 21.

