Penelope Disick is keeping it real with her serial bachelor dad, Scott Disick. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 11-year-old daughter of Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian makes a cameo while her grandma Kris Jenner and her aunt Khloé Kardashian are discussing working with a matchmaker to set Scott up on a date.

P's number one requirement for her dad? She made it clear she wants someone "older."

Scott has a history of dating significantly younger women, including models Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, who are now 25 and 22, respectively. When Khloé says that Scott is interested in women in their 20s, Penelope replies, "No, 20s? You're 40! You're not going to date someone 19."

"I would," Scott admits, "but it's not a good look."

As for Penelope's other requirements, she says, "Good personality, she can be pretty, someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym."

Scott only daughter is all for her family's matchmaking plans adding, "I want him to have a girlfriend."

Kris and Khloé go through the process of screening candidates for Scott on this week's episode and set him up on a date with a woman named Celine Nehoray. The lingerie business owner is very upbeat and the two have a friendly outing, but it doesn't seem like sparks fly.

After a lengthy on-off romance, Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 for good. Kourtney has since moved on with her husband Travis Barker. The couple are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, soon.

Kourtney and Scott share Penelope as well as sons Mason and Reign Disick.

