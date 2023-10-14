Kourtney Kardashian says she's not bothered by haters and online trolls criticizing her for getting pregnant at 44, but she also has a message for them.

"Those comments don't affect me. To those who do them I just say: how dare you question God's plan?" Kourtney said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization."

Kourtney also opened up more about how she felt about taking the IVF route.

"The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option," she explained to the fashion magazine. "The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me. My intuition was telling me that she wasn't right for me."

She added, "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. And in fact I kept telling Travis: if we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: when we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

In that same interview, Kourtney addressed the medical scare that landed her in the hospital to undergo fetal surgery last month.

"It was terrifying," she said of the ordeal. "And I feel that sooner or later I will go into details because I hope that you can help others, but today I don't feel ready yet because it was really scary."

After the frightening experience, Kourtney said "physically I feel great," noting, "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant!"

Kourtney is also a mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with Scott Disick. Her fourth pregnancy, however, has proven to be more challenging, she said.

"This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions," she explained. "No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex! Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful."

The best way to move forward with the pregnancy? Positive affirmation.

"Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers," she said. "And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easily to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

