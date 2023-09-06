Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the medical emergency she suffered last week. On Wednesday, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband, Travis Barker, holding her hand while she lays in a hospital bed.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote.

While Kourtney and Travis' faces aren't visible, the photo briefly shows her baby bump, which has a bandage on it.

BACKGRID

Kourtney, who is the mother of three children -- Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 -- shared that this is the first time she has ever experienced this during pregnancy.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

Travis took to the comments to share his love for his wife.

"God is great," the Blink-182 drummer wrote.

Travis also took to his Instagram Story to share his wife's post.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Friday, Blink-182 announced they were postponing their European tour, as Travis had to rush home for an "urgent family matter."

The following day, Travis was spotted leaving the hospital with Kourtney. The pair was photographed leaving Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Both were dressed casually as they left the hospital, with Travis in a black-and-white look, and Kourtney sporting a gray sweatsuit.

A source told ET that the Poosh founder was doing better and that her husband's main priority was taking care of her.

"Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis' main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her," the source said. "They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time."

Kourtney and Travis -- who tied the knot in 2022 -- announced they were expecting their first child together in June.

Shortly after Kourtney's pregnancy was revealed, a source dished to ET about the couple's excitement.

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," the source said. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."

RELATED CONTENT: