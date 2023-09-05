Travis Barker's family emergency may have to do with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. One day after Blink-182 announced that it was postponing its European tour dates amid its drummer's "urgent family matter," Barker was spotted leaving the hospital with Kardashian, who announced her pregnancy with their first child together in June.

On Saturday, Barker and Kardashian were photographed leaving Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Both were dressed casually as they left the hospital, with Barker in a black-and-white look, and Kardashian sporting a grey sweatsuit.

"Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis' main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her," a source tells ET. "They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time."

Meanwhile, a source told People that Kardashian is "back home now with her kids" after her brief hospital stay. Kardashian shares Reign, 8, Mason, 13, and Penelope, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"She is feeling better," the source told the outlet of Kardashian. "She is happy to have Travis back home too."

BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Blink-182 announced on Instagram, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Barker has yet to comment on the situation, but prior to the announcement, he posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Before Barker's "urgent family matter," a source told ET about his and Kardashian's excitement over their baby on the way.

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant," the source said. "She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy."

