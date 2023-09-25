Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a baby shower fit for a fairytale in the happiest place on earth.

The couple was feted with a private Disneyland celebration over the weekend, but kept things safe and socially distant after Barker tested positive for COVID-19 just before the party. On Friday, the Blink-182 drummer reportedly shared an image of a positive test on his Instagram Story amid the band's current world tour.

Travis sat next to Kourtney in a pair of throne-like chairs for the outdoor event, wearing a mask that covered his face and neck. Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared a snapshot of the duo, as her hand reaches out toward them from a distance. "Social distance shower," she wrote over the image.

Kourtney embraced her inner rocker for the event, wearing a snakeskin-print maxi dress that showed off her growing bump.

Atiana De La Hoya / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The Mindy Weiss-planned event was packed full of adorable details, including custom Mickey Mouse ear hats for guests. Kourtney excitedly declared them "so cute" as she grabbed hers upon arrival.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Among the other highlights shared on Instagram were custom Baby Barker-branded lattes and signage, a Steamboat Willie-inspired cake, an "It's a Small World" boat filled with ice and champagne, a dazzlingly detailed Alice in Wonderland-themed snack display, seemingly endless Mickey-themed treats, and a beautiful wishing tree for guests to hang their well-wishes on its branches.

Kourtney's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, shared a handful of shots from the festivities on their Instagram Stories. In one video from Khloe, mom Kris Jenner greets her wearing a silk pajama set, Mickey ears and a black mask over her face.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kris Jenner / Instagram

Khloe dressed for the occasion in blue, along with her two children -- 5-year-old True Thompson and 1-year-old Tatum Thompson. Kim and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, went for a twinning moment in matching neon tops and black mini-skirts.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

North also shared a video from inside the party to her TikTok.

The baby shower comes weeks after Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery to save the life of her unborn child. The 44-year-old pregnant reality star is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Travis. She also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis has Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is stepdad to her eldest child, 24-year-old Atiana.

Last week, a source told ET that Kourtney is "doing a lot better since her surgery."

"Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she's feeling OK," the source continued. "Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board."

The source added, "Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive."

Earlier in the weekend, Kourtney and Poosh hosted its 1980s-themed Poolside with Poosh party at a private estate in Malibu. Kourtney was not in attendance, as she continues to take it easy post-surgery, but a source tells ET that she had a hand in all the planning.

The event was not without controversy, as Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein claimed that event organizers lied on a permit application, purporting that the event was expected to baby shower.

"The entire event today was purely promotional, and not a baby shower," he wrote in a statement on social media, alleging "fraud" and demanding "legal action" from the city council.

RELATED CONTENT: