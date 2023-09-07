Alabama Barker is getting some sweet love from her dad, Travis Barker, after the Blink-182 drummer left the group's European tour to be by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian's side. Kourtney shared on Wednesday that she had to undergo "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of her and Travis' unborn son.

On Wednesday, Alabama, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a note left for her.

"You are my everything," it reads, signed, "Dad."

Alabama captioned the shot, "Your (sic) truly the best dad @travisbarker."

Travis definitely has his kids on the brain lately amid his wife Kourtney's recent medical scare. Kourtney is pregnant with the couple's first child together and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details of her medical battle.

Posting a black and white image of herself holding Travis' hand, the 44-year-old reality star and Poosh founder wrote, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney is still pregnant with her son, and thanked Travis for his willingness to leave the Blink-182 tour to be with her during the trying time.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she wrote.

Travis commented on the post, writing, "God is great 🙏🏼."

He also reposted the message to his Instagram Stories and followed it up by sharing images of his kids including Alabama, son Landon Barker, 19, whom he also shares with Moakler and his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, 24, Moakler's daughter from her past relationship with Oscar de la Hoya.

ET recently spoke with Oscar where he praised Travis for his role in Atiana's life.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," De La Hoya told ET in July. "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place -- I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

Kourtney is the mother of three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

On Friday, Blink-182 announced they were postponing their European tour, as Travis had to rush home for an "urgent family matter."

The following day, Travis was spotted leaving the hospital with Kourtney. The pair was photographed leaving Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Both were dressed casually as they left the hospital, with Travis in a black-and-white look, and Kourtney sporting a gray sweatsuit.

A source told ET that the Poosh founder was doing better and that her husband's main priority was taking care of her.

"Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis' main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her," the source said. "They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time."

Kourtney also praised her mom, Kris Jenner, for being by her side during the surgery. And Kourt's sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian showed their support by taking her daughter, Penelope Disick, to a recent Beyoncé show while Kourtney was recovering.

