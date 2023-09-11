Travis Barker is back on the road with Blink-182 shortly after rushing home to California to be with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid her medical emergency.

The 47-year-old drummer shared pics from the rock group's European leg of their tour over the weekend on his Instagram Story. The band visited Cologne, Germany, putting on an epic performance at the Lanxess Arena for a packed crowd.

The band is next set to perform on Tuesday in Denmark.

Travis shared several pics from the show, as well as a bouquet of red roses from his proud wife in his hotel room.

"My wife is the best @kourtneykardash," he captioned the pic.

Travis Barker/Instagram

On Sept. 1, Blink-182 announced that Travis had to rush home "due to an urgent family matter," postponing the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin tour dates.

Shortly after, Travis was seen leaving Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center with Kourtney. She later shared that she had to undergo "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of her unborn child.

Travis Barker/Instagram

The 44-year-old reality star previously thanked doctors for saving the life of her and Travis' unborn son, writing on Instagram, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼."

At the time, Travis commented on the post, "God is great."

Following her time in the hospital, a source told ET that Kourtney was doing better and that her husband's main priority was taking care of her.

"Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis' main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her," the source said. "They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Kourtney is the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The "Rock Show" drummer is the father of Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Shana Moakler. Travis also raised his ex-wife's oldest child, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis -- who tied the knot in 2022 -- announced they were expecting their first child together in June. They later shared that they were expecting a "little drummer boy."

Blink-182 is expected to continue touring through April 2024. The European leg of the tour is set to wrap in mid-October and will be followed by two dates in Las Vegas, Nevada. After that the group will take a break until February, presumably for Travis to enjoy time with his newborn son.

