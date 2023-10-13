Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a "terrifying" experience. In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italia, the 44-year-old reality star, who's expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, mentions her recent hospitalization.

"It was terrifying," she says, via translation, of being hospitalized and undergoing fetal surgery. "And I feel that sooner or later I will go into details because I hope that you can help others, but today I don't feel ready yet because it was really scary."

After the frightening experience, Kourtney says "physically I feel great," noting, "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant!"

Even so, Kourtney, who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick, says her fourth pregnancy has been more challenging for her.

"This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions," she explains. "No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex! Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful."

After her hospitalization, though, Kourtney "got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying."

"Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers," she says. "And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easily to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

Kourtney and Travis aren't the only ones who are excited about their baby on the way, as the reality star notes that her kids are "very" excited to have another sibling.

"Now when they go to school in the morning, they touch my belly, kiss it, say hello," she says.

While her three older children are in in the spotlight, Kourtney tells the outlet that "Travis and I haven't yet talked about whether and how much to expose the baby" in public.

Kourtney's latest interview came the month after a source told ET that the reality star "is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board."

"Travis and Kourtney are very united," the source said, "their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive."

