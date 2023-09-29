Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a magical Disney-themed baby shower -- and packed on plenty of PDA!

The couple -- who are expecting their first child together later this year -- celebrated their baby-to-be with a tribute to the Happiest Place on Earth last weekend, hosted by Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner.

Kourtney posted new pics from the shower on Friday, sharing a look at her and Travis inside a photo booth -- where they snapped shots with him holding her breasts and of the couple sharing a smooch. She also posted some photos of herself perched on Travis' lap in her snakeskin bodysuit.

The baby shower comes weeks after Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery to save the life of her unborn child.

The 44-year-old pregnant reality star is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Travis. She also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis has Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is stepdad to her eldest child, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Last week, a source told ET that Kourtney is "doing a lot better since her surgery."

"Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she's feeling OK," the source continued. "Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board."

The source added, "Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive."

RELATED CONTENT: