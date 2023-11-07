Kim Kardashian Attends Odell Beckham Jr.'s Party Amid Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. continued to fuel the romance rumors when she was spotted at his birthday party.

The 43-year-old SKIMS mogul hit up the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's 31st birthday party Monday night at the WAS in New York's Financial District. Kim made her way to the party after she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier that night. For OBJ's party, Kim was accompanied by her BFF, La La Anthony, who according to the Daily Mail had been in Atlanta attending an event.

Kim looked stunning in a gothic-style getup with her hair pulled up. Not to be outdone, Odell wore a glittery black jacket with black pants. He was seen photographed with rapper Lil Baby. The other notable guests -- Lori Harvey, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, New York Jets star Sauce Gardner, Michael Rubin, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow.

A source tells ET, "Kim and Odell have a lot of fun together. They vibe, respect each other, do their own things, and run their own ships, which is great for them. Kim’s family is supportive and always just want her to succeed and to be happy."

Kim attending Odell's birthday party is only intensifying speculation that the two are now an item. A source told ET back in September that Kim and Odell "have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently."

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Multiple sources close to Kim and OBJ tell ET that the celebs "have a lot of mutual friends in common."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person," a source said. "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Kim, of course, is mother to daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Odell shares 1-year-old son, Zydn, with Lauren Wood, whom he reportedly broke up with earlier this year.

Kim, who on Saturday again looked stunning while at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, also recently celebrated her 43rd birthday with a star-studded affair in Beverly Hills. Some of the notable guests included Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

RELATED CONTENT: