Celebrities are going all-out with their kids for Halloween! The stars got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday, sharing photos of themselves dressed up with their little ones.

The stars took inspiration from movies, history and music to make the day an unforgettable one.

Allison Holker twinned with her 3-year-old daughter Zaia in a fairy costume, while 15-year-old Weslie went as a witch, and Maddox, 7, dressed up as Spider-Man.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell dressed up as Jurassic Park characters, and were accompanied by their 2-year-old Grace as several different dinosaurs.

"Grace wanted to be 'all the dinosaurs' this year for #Halloween. Here we are," she captioned her post. "Have a ROARing good spooky day."

Keke Palmer and her son, Leodis, wowed as The Bride of Frankenstein and Dr. Frankenstein, respectively.

"He gave me LIFE," she wrote alongside the photos.

Kim Kardashian teamed up with her eldest daughter, 10-year-old North West, for Halloween. The mother-daughter duo went full Clueless for the occasion, with Kim dressing up Cher and North opting to embody Dionne.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, along with their kids Harper and Gideon, dressed as Greek gods this year, and shared the elaborate photos on Instagram. Neil was Hades and David was Poseidon, with Harper and Gideon dressing up as Aphrodite and Hermes, respectively.

Paris Hilton as a flight attendant -- specifically the one from Britney Spears' "Toxic" music video. Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix, perfectly matched her, dressing up as pilots.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to your flight crew," Hilton captioned her post.

Shay Mitchell and her 4-year-old daughter, Atlas, went all out for the holiday, going as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Watch the video to see how more stars celebrated Halloween this year.

