The Today show crew always goes all out for Halloween, and this year was no different!

The hosts of the morning show were pitch-perfect doppelgangers for a slew of famous musicians, performing an epic lip sync medley introduced by new Rockefeller Center neighbor Kelly Clarkson.

The lineup featured Willie Geist as Harry Styles, Al Roker as Lionel Richie, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb as Sonny and Cher, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly as Neil Diamond, Dylan Dreyer as Pink, Craig Melvin as MC Hammer, and Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross.

But the grand finale was saved for the biggest performer of the moment: Taylor Swift, as played by Savannah Guthrie!

Guthrie, wearing a blonde wig with bangs and Swift's signature red lip, started her performance in a flowing green cape from the Evermore section of the Eras Tour, before dropping it to reveal a sequined bodysuit.

"I can't believe I wore a bathing suit on national TV," she marveled to ET's Rachel Smith after her performance. "Never thought I would do that!"

"I have, like, industrial military strength tights on under this," she added with a laugh.

Guthrie was even joined by a special guest during her "Cruel Summer" lip sync -- her 9-year-old daughter, Vale!

"That was the most fun for me. She's a huge Swiftie too," the host raved. "I mean, she's like, the original Swiftie in our family."

The proud mom shared that Vale and her friends are even planning to dress up as Swift's different "eras" for their trick-or-treat night on Tuesday. However, it doesn't seem like mom will be joining her in costume.

"She does find pretty much everything I do to be totally embarrassing," she admitted with a laugh. "I think she's slightly horrified but also kind of like, ha, that's my mom."

"But she liked being out there," she continued. "She loves the stage, she loves to act and sing and dance. So I was proud of her. She might have been a little nervous, but she didn't show it."

Guthrie's son, 7-year-old Charles, also was present at the show in his costume as an athlete -- but not Swift's superstar boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"He's dressed as Steph Curry," she shared. "He loves Steph Curry."

