Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Rocks Her First Halloween in 5 Different Costumes: See All the Adorable Looks

By Zoe Phillips
Published: 11:25 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

Cuoco told ET last week she'd ordered 10 costumes in preparation for her daughter's first Halloween.

One costume isn't enough for Kaley Cuoco's little one! The happy baby celebrated her first Halloween with five costumes on Instagram Tuesday. 

"Halloween first timers," Cuoco wrote beneath the carousel post, featuring Matilda, 7 months, dressed as "Tildy the old lady," the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, a chicken, a bee and a football.

Cuoco welcomed Matilda in March, after confirming her relationship with Tom Pelphrey in 2022.

"We did a lot in two years. We met, we fell madly in love, we had this beautiful baby," Cuoco told ET last week. "We're very blessed and very lucky. It was a meant-to-be situation." 

She added that little Matilda is obsessed with her dad. 

Tom Pelphrey Instagram

"If she hears him in the other room, she’s like, 'I know that voice. I love that voice. Where's that voice?' They are a love story the two of them," Cuoco said. 

Also last week, Cuoco spoke about her Halloween preparations. "I am obviously very new at this," the first-time mom acknowledged. "I ordered 10 costumes for her."

On her Instagram Story, Cuoco shared a photo of Pelphrey holding Matilda as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, writing, "Happy Halloween!" Pelphrey reposted the adorable photo to his own account. 

