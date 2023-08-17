Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Is One Happy Baby in New Adorable Pics
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Split After One Year of M…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ …
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington on Reuniting With Dakota Fa…
Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco 'Penny' When The…
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Spotte…
Jeff Goldblum Had the ‘Best Time’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour …
Why Kelly Ripa Wants Daughter Lola to Co-Host ‘Generation Gap’ (…
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
Doja Cat Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
Rachel Leviss Speaks Out Post-Scandoval, Reacts to 'Ultimate Vil…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall's Quiet ALS Battle: Medic…
Keke Palmer Takes Subtle Dig at Darius Jackson in Usher's New Mu…
Hush, little reader, don't say a word. Just look at these Kaley Cuoco pics of her adorable little Matilda!
The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a couple of heart-melting photos of her four-month-old looking like a ray of sunshine. In the first snap, Matilda's hanging around wearing a floppy pineapple hat and flashing her piercing green eyes.
In the second photo, Matilda's sporting a smile worthy of a Colgate commercial (sans tiny chompers, of course). Cuoco laughed alongside her little one, putting a "Hahaha" sticker over the photo.
Nothing beats spending quality time with her first child, and carpal tunnel syndrome's not stopping her either. Earlier this month, the Big Bang Theory alum opened up about her injury stemming from holding her newborn.
"Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It's a very real thing. Google it," said Cuoco, who wore a wrist brace on each hand in a video shared on her trainer's Instagram account.
The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines the common disorder as one that occurs "when the median nerve, which runs from your forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes pressed or squeezed at the wrist."
She continued, "And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We're gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured."
Matilda turned four months earlier this month, too, which was just another opportunity for Cuoco to show off yet another supes adorbs pic. Cuoco, 37, welcomed her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, back in March.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kaley Cuoco Says She Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby
Kaley Cuoco Twins With Baby Daughter Matilda in New Photo
Kaley Cuoco's Baby Girl Matilda Turns 4 Months -- See the Cute Pic