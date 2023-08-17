Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Is One Happy Baby in New Adorable Pics

Hush, little reader, don't say a word. Just look at these Kaley Cuoco pics of her adorable little Matilda!

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a couple of heart-melting photos of her four-month-old looking like a ray of sunshine. In the first snap, Matilda's hanging around wearing a floppy pineapple hat and flashing her piercing green eyes.

In the second photo, Matilda's sporting a smile worthy of a Colgate commercial (sans tiny chompers, of course). Cuoco laughed alongside her little one, putting a "Hahaha" sticker over the photo.

Nothing beats spending quality time with her first child, and carpal tunnel syndrome's not stopping her either. Earlier this month, the Big Bang Theory alum opened up about her injury stemming from holding her newborn.

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

"Hey guys, so some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist, hand injury from holding the baby. It's a very real thing. Google it," said Cuoco, who wore a wrist brace on each hand in a video shared on her trainer's Instagram account.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines the common disorder as one that occurs "when the median nerve, which runs from your forearm into the palm of the hand, becomes pressed or squeezed at the wrist."

She continued, "And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that? But Ryan and I are gonna do it today. We're gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured."

Matilda turned four months earlier this month, too, which was just another opportunity for Cuoco to show off yet another supes adorbs pic. Cuoco, 37, welcomed her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, back in March.

