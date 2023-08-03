Kaley Cuoco's Baby Girl Matilda Turns 4 Months -- See the Cute Pic

Four months of motherhood! Kaley Cuoco is celebrating daughter Matilda's four-month birthday with a cute picture, posting the update to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Cuoco's baby girl gazes up with wide eyes in the snap, laying with a paper milestone marker card reading "4 months" on her belly. Cuoco added a digital sticker to the shot that reads, "I mean..."

Also on her IG Story, the postpartum mom shared a reel from the brand VersaClimber that shows off her circuit training workout routine with celeb trainer Ryan Sorensen as she works to gain back her strength after childbirth.

Cuoco, 37, welcomed her first child in March with partner Tom Pelphrey, 41. Since then, the Based on a True Story actress has opened up about the idea of giving Matilda a sibling.

While appearing on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Cuoco was asked if she wants to have more children.

"Yeah, we do," she told the hosts.

The Flight Attendant star added that she became pregnant two months into her and Pelphrey's romance. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," she said.

Cuoco, who noted that they are "lucky," shared that she and the Ozark star's relationship has survived post-baby because they have help and support.

"My mom is the best and actually, so is Tom's mom," she said. "They come in and help, they don't overstep. It's the best."

