Growing so fast! Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, looks just like her mama in an adorable new selfie.

The duo make the same surprised expression as they gaze off-camera, with the three-month-old baby sitting up -- wide-eyed and alert -- in Cuoco's lap. Matilda is showing off luscious, full cheeks and a bit of peach fuzz on top of her head while both mama and baby are rocking summer-friendly tank tops. The Big Bang Theory alum threw a fitting "mini-me" sticker over the image.

Cuoco welcomed her first child in March with partner Tom Pelphrey. Since then, she's been generous with sharing plenty of photos and videos of her new little bundle.

"I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing," Cuoco cracked in an interview with ET in May. "She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'"

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Last week, Cuoco and Pelphrey enjoyed a date night out in Los Angeles to take in a performance of the musical Beetlejuice.

The actress also shared a sweet snapshot of Matilda -- nicknamed "Tildy" -- bonding with her favorite dog while announcing a new side project of her own.

"🐾 Tildy and our dogs were instant besties, especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days!" she wrote. "Head on over to @ohnorman for my tips on introducing a new human to your dogs! ❤️

I'm building @ohnorman for all of my babies – furry AND human - to take part in making the world a better place for them! We’re committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, utilizing the best ingredients, and, of course, animal rescue. I promise it will all make sense when we launch this fall! Please give us a follow @ohnorman to be part of this journey. Thank you for the support!! 🐾

Last month, Cuoco opened up to ET about the recent loss of one of her beloved rescue pets, Dumpy.

"You know what, this is the hard thing about rescuing dogs. Like, this is what you risk," Cuoco shared. "We're like, 'Why do we keep doing this when we know they're gonna break our hearts?'"

"And that's why we do it. And we do it over and over and over again," she shared. "He was such a blessing in our lives and everyone that met him... there's a lot of memories there."

Meanwhile, Cuoco also recently opened up about the idea of giving Matilda and their fur babies another human sibling.

While appearing on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the 37-year-old actress was asked if she wants to have more children.

"Yeah, we do," she told the hosts.

The Flight Attendant star added that she became pregnant two months into her and Pelphrey's romance. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," she said.

Cuoco, who noted that they are "lucky," shared that she and the Ozark star's relationship has survived post-baby because they have help and support.

"My mom is the best and actually, so is Tom's mom," she said. "They come in and help, they don't overstep. It's the best."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Shares Why Rescuing Dogs Is the Hardest Thing After Losing Dumpy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have Baby-Free Date Night in L.A.

'Based on a True Story': Kaley Cuoco on the Possibility of Season 2

How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' — Now Streaming

Kaley Cuoco on Adding Her Pregnancy to 'Based on a True Story' Series

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Whether She and Tom Pelphrey Want More Kids

Related Gallery