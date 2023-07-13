Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a night out on the town, sans baby!

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles to take in a performance of the musical Beetlejuice.

The Based on a True Story star took to her Instagram Story to share some pics from the night.

"A very silly fun evening with these studs at the theaterrrr," she captioned a picture of her and Pelphrey out with two of their friends at the show.

In another snap, Cuoco and Pelphrey are all smiles in a selfie from their seats. Using a gif to capture the moment, "Date Night" floated over the picture.

In one final look from their night out, the Big Bang Theory alum shared another selfie featuring her and her man with the "parents" gif.

According to an insider, the pair had a cozy night out.

"Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey enjoyed a date night yesterday evening, at the opening night of Beetlejuice. The two looked cozy, chatting with friends and laughing during the show," the source told ET.

"Kaley wore an all-black ensemble, an homage to Winona Ryder’s character, Lydia Deetz, while Tom went with a more casual look, in a green button down, a nod to Beetlejuice himself," the source added. "The two were seen leaving hand in hand while making their way through the crowd. Both Kaley and Tom were also seen wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on their left hands."

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child together -- a baby girl named Matilda -- in March. Since then, the proud parents have been taking to social media to gush about their little one. On Wednesday, Cuoco shared a sweet snap of their daughter bonding with her favorite dog.

"🐾 Tildy and our dogs were instant besties, especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days! Head on over to @ohnorman for my tips on introducing a new human to your dogs! ❤️," she wrote. "I'm building @ohnorman for all of my babies – furry AND human - to take part in making the world a better place for them! We’re committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, utilizing the best ingredients, and, of course, animal rescue. I promise it will all make sense when we launch this fall! Please give us a follow @ohnorman to be part of this journey. Thank you for the support!! 🐾."

Last month, Cuoco opened up about the idea of giving Matilda and their fur babies another sibling.

While appearing on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the actress was asked if she wants to have more children.

"Yeah, we do," she told the hosts.

The actress added that she became pregnant two months into her and Pelphrey's romance. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," she said.

Cuoco, who noted that they are "lucky," shared that she and the Ozark star's relationship has survived post-baby because they have help and support.

"My mom is the best and actually, so is Tom's mom," she said. "They come in and help, they don't overstep. It's the best."

