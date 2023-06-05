Kaley Cuoco Reveals Whether She and Tom Pelphrey Want More Kids

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are loving their family life. In a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, the Big Bang Theory alum opened up about her relationship and whether she's looking to have more kids.

Gushing over her newborn daughter Matilda, who was five weeks old at the time of the interview, Cuoco, 37, told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about her whirlwind romance with Pelphrey, 40, and shared that they are hoping to add to their growing family.

Asked whether the couple would like to have more children, Cuoco responded directly, "Yeah, we do."

The Based on a True Story actress rehashed the story of the couple's meet-cute at the Ozark premiere last year, sweetly telling series star Bateman that, "you're the reason I met him." She then shared that she and Pelphrey had only dated for two months before she became pregnant with Matilda.

"We got pregnant two months in," she said. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync."

The whirlwind nature of their romance was a welcome change of pace for the duo.

"We're not 20 anymore," Cuoco admitted. "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

Cuoco joked that Pelphrey is "obsessed" with their little one and that if men could be pregnant, "Tom would carry the baby."

She also noted that the partners have been able to continue working on their careers while caring for Matilda due to a village of helpers. "I feel guilty even saying it," she admitted.

"Our relationship has survived because we have all this help with this baby," she said. "My mom is the best and actually, so is Tom's mom. They come in and help, they don't overstep. It's the best."

She added, "We are so lucky."

Cuoco spent much of her pregnancy filming Based on a True Story, which debuts June 8 on Peacock. At the red carpet premiere last week, the star told ET that Matilda had no problem making her presence known while on set.

"We literally would go to playback to see if we could see [her kicking], because it was so intense!" Cuoco recalled. "I was like, 'How did you not see that?' You could see it in person! It was crazy."

"I'm totally ready to dive in for a season 2," Cuoco continued. "I had the time of my life on this show, with the best people, it couldn't have been more fun."

"I just hope I'm not pregnant next season again, that's all," she added. "But you know."

Cuoco also gushed about receiving high praise from Pelphrey for the project.

"I wish he was here, you know, he loves this show. I don't know if he's biased 'cause he, like, really likes me, but we watched all the episodes and he was like, 'Are there more?' He wanted more," she said. "He's like, 'It's so much fun.' So he loved it. That always makes you feel good when your partner is like, 'Yes, yes, yes!'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Shares Why Rescuing Dogs Is the Hardest Thing After Losing Dumpy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Claire Holt on How Kaley Cuoco Inspired Her Before Her Third Pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco Teases Plans for Tom Pelphrey's First Father's Day

Kaley Cuoco Mourns Her Late Dog, Shares Why She'll Always Rescue Pets

How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' Starring Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Dreams Up a True-Crime Podcast in 'Based on a True Story'

Related Gallery