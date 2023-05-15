Kaley Cuoco has her sights set on solving a murder.

In Peacock's dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story, Cuoco plays Ava, who dreams up the idea to start a true-crime podcast when a serial killer "that's basically in [her] backyard" begins to garner national attention. It's the perfect answer to the financial problems she and her beau, Nathan (Chris Messina), are facing as he recently lost his job, they're expecting a baby and they're very, very behind on bills.

When another murder takes place literally in front of their very eyes, it's almost as if the universe is giving them a nudge. Dubbed the Westside Ripper, Ava immediately thinks it's the same serial killer that's been haunting their neighborhood and thus the podcast idea comes into clearer focus.

"What if we make a podcast about this together? We can bring him in on it!" an excited Ava pitches to Nathan, referring to the killer. "We force him to do it! Oh my god, this is going to change our lives!"

Of course, things spiral out of control for the duo as they find themselves in too deep. "This is it, we're going to have a baby in jail," a distressed Ava says at one point in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for Based on a True Story below.

Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li also star in the eight-episode series, which was created by showrunner Craig Rosenberg (The Boys). Cuoco also serves as an executive producer alongside Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and director Alex Buono. Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake are co-EPs.

ET spoke with Cuoco in February about her new Peacock series, where the actress and new mother revealed they incorporated her real-life pregnancy into her character's story.

"When I signed on for [Based on a True Story,] I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently," she said at the time. "We're getting started to shoot, we're talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, 'Um, what do you think about writing this character pregnant?' Crazily enough, they wrote it in."

"It ended up being such an interesting part of this show. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange," teased the actress, who gave birth to daughter Matilda, whom she shares with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, on March 30. "The best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever. I get to wear the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen. I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you're working up until the end of your third trimester, which I am, this was the way to do it. Obviously this is the first time in my life I've ever done this, so they've really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it's a great part of the show."

Based on a True Story premieres Thursday, June 8 on Peacock.

