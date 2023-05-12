Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Smiling, Fresh Face While Cuddling Baby Matilda
Kaley Cuoco is living that fourth trimester life. The Big Bang Theoryalum looks sleepy and smiley in a fresh-faced selfie on her Instagram Story, cuddling her newborn daughter, Matilda.
The 37-year-old actress holds her daughter close to her chest with the help of a baby wrap, as she relaxes on the couch. She's rocking a signature mom bun on top of her head, and appears to be glowing with no makeup at all.
Cuoco gave birth to Matilda on March 30, welcoming her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey.
Cuoco has been making an impressive reemergence into the red carpet world just weeks into her postpartum experience. She joined Pelphrey for their first post-baby date night at the Hollywood premiere of his new series, Love & Death, in April. Then, earlier this month, she stepped out again on Matilda's five-week birthday for the the John Ritter Foundation’s 20th annual Fundraiser: An Evening From the Heart in Los Angeles.
"Everyone's happy, everyone's good," Cuoco told ET of her baby. "She's thriving, she's the best!"
While Cuoco said that she and Pelphrey have enjoyed getting a chance to go out and spend some time together, she also admitted that she's "so obsessed" with her baby girl, and spends all the time with her just in awe.
"She's amazing. She's five weeks old and she was laughing today, full on laughing and I was like, 'This kid is hysterical!'" Cuoco shared, adding, "I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'"
