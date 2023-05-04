Loving that new mom life! Kaley Cuoco is embracing motherhood, enjoying life and going with the flow when it comes to parenting.

Cuoco walked the carpet at the John Ritter Foundation’s 20th annual Fundraiser: An Evening From the Heart in Los Angeles on Thursday, and opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about welcoming her little girl, Matilda, in March.

"She's five weeks today," Cuoco said, beaming. "Everyone's happy, everyone's good... She's thriving, she's the best!"

Thursday's event marked the second public appearance the Flight Attendant star has made since welcoming her baby girl. She previously walked the red carpet with partner Tom Pelphrey in April at the premiere of his new HBO Max show, Love & Death.

While Cuoco said that she and Pelphrey have enjoyed getting a chance to go out and spend some time together, she also admitted that she's "so obsessed" with her baby girl, and spends all the time with her just in awe.

"She's amazing. She's five weeks old and she was laughing today, full on laughing and I was like, 'This kid is hysterical!'" Cuoco shared, adding, "I've become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I'm like, 'I have to post that!'"

Before giving birth, Cuoco said she hadn't read any books on parenting, and is adamant that she doesn't need or want to.

"Still haven't read a damn thing," she said with a laugh. "We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it's very clear, it's like one of three things."

"She's cool. She's really just awesome, and we're loving it. We're loving being at home with her," Cuoco gushed. "Yeah, we didn't read anything and it's working for us."

When asked what three words she'd choose to describe being a new mom, Cuoco said, "Special, exciting and insane -- but in the best way."

Cuoco's outing on Thursday was in support of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, created in the memory of the late actor, who played her father on 8 Simple Rulesfor several years before his untimely death in 2003 at the age of 54.

"[He] was incredible. He was just a special human being. He made everyone laugh. He was the kindest person I've ever met," Cuoco recalled. "I mean, that man, if you walked down the street, he signed every autograph, he took every photo, he was so kind to everyone at work."

"It was my first example of being on a sitcom, being on a show, seeing him be the leader, seeing how he treated people. And it all trickled down to everybody else," she continued. "And I was like, 'That's what I want to be. That's how I want to be,' and I never forgot it. He's still the shining example to me, in my career, to this day."

After playing Ritter's daughter on the show, Cuoco said her experience with Ritter has even impacted her as a mom now.

"He really did treat me like a daughter, and it is now interesting being a mom -- which I never thought that I would be -- I am seeing things a little bit differently and seeing the protectiveness [he had]."

For more from Cuoco and Pelphrey on the new, adorable addition to their family, check out the video below.

