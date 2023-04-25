Tom Pelphrey Talks Parenting With Kaley Cuoco, Shares Pics of Baby Daughter
Tom Pelphrey is a girl dad -- and loving it! On Tuesday's episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the Iron Fist star gushes over his and Kaley Cuoco's baby girl, Matilda.
After meeting fellow guest and mommy-to-be, Meghan Trainor, Pelphery gives an update on life at home with his baby girl.
"It's amazing," the actor says. "It's the best thing ever. She's about 10 days old. It's the best, it really is."
As the proud dad dishes about his daughter, a picture of little Matilda laying on his chest flashes across the screen for the audience.
Pelphrey and Cuoco welcomed their daughter at the end of March, and the actress shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram.
"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," the Flight Attendant star wrote. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."
The new parents -- who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary -- haven't been shy about sharing their daughter's sweet milestones.
Cuoco and Pelphrey posted a series of pictures from Matilda's first Easter. The doting mom put up two photos on her Instagram Story, kissing her baby's head in one shot and smiling with her arm around Pelphrey in another. The new dad cradles Matilda in both pics, with the baby wearing an adorably festive pastel striped dress featuring ruffled sleeves and a pink bow.
In February, Cuoco told ET that Pelphrey was the one who was prepared for parenthood -- while she was ready to wing it.
"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she said. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."
