Kaley Cuoco will always have a place in her heart for the late John Ritter.

The 32-year-old actress played Ritter's eldest daughter, Bridget, on the series 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC. Ritter died suddenly on Sept. 11, 2013 after he was diagnosed with the heart condition aortic dissection. He was 54 years old.

On Tuesday, Cuoco shared an Instagram pic of herself crouching down and blowing a kiss to Ritter's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The picture appears to be a throwback of the day Cuoco got her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, which is located close to Ritter's.

"15 years .. love you forever, John! #johnritter you still make me laugh every single day ☀," she wrote.

In 2014, Cuoco talked to ET about the significance of the placement of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "They asked if I had a preference and I said, 'Wow, if I had any dream it would be near John Ritter's," Cuoco said at the time. "I'm going to go find it after this and give it a big kiss."

Meanwhile, in the Reelz documentary John Ritter: Behind Closed Doors, which premieres tonight, Cuoco tearfully remembers her last moment with Ritter.

"To this day, if anyone asks me [about] John Ritter, I get this chill because I love him so much," she emotionally says.



On the day of his death, Ritter actually fell ill on the set of 8 Simple Rules, and Cuoco reveals that after telling the cast and crew that he just needed some rest and was going home early, he first stopped by her dressing room.

"He sat down on the couch and he goes, 'I love you,' and I was like, 'I love you too, silly man,' and he goes 'No, I want you to know, I love you,'" she recalls. "And I said, 'I love you too,' and then he goes, 'That's it,' and he gave me a hug and that's the last time I saw him."

ET spoke with Ritter's son, actor Jason Ritter, in 2015, when he shared his dad's show business advice. Watch below:

