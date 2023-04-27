Kaley Cuoco is keeping her daughter close to her heart. The actress paid tribute to her baby girl with a meaningful accessory while stepping out for her first red carpet since giving birth on March 30.

Cuoco joined partner Tom Pelphrey at the premiere of his new HBO Max original miniseries, Love & Death, on Wednesday night, donning a flowy blue gown and a sparkling nameplate necklace of her daughter's name, Matilda.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey told ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet before gushing over Cuoco.

He continued, "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

Cuoco shared the pre-premiere family shot -- with the newborn wearing cozy jammies, apparently snoozing in her parents' arms -- on her Instagram stories.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

While it's only been three weeks since the pair welcomed their first daughter together, Pelphrey has already encountered a few "wild" moments as a first-time dad, namely when it comes to changing the little one's diapers.

"Matilda's timing in starting her poop as soon as I get her diaper off," Pelphrey told ET. "It's like as soon as I take the diaper off, she poops."

As for how the couple navigates those moments, the 40-year-old actor said they don't take it too seriously, revealing they're "always laughing."

Outside of his role as dad, Pelphrey is playing a slick-talking lawyer, Don Crowder, in Love & Death, which takes on the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was accused of killing her former friend and neighbor with an axe.

The first three episodes of Love & Death are now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays until May 25.

