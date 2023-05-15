Kaley Cuoco had an extra sweet first Mother's Day.

The Flight Attendant star shared photos of her special day with partner Tom Pelphrey and their newborn daughter, Matilda, gushing over the "incredible women" who are lending a hand in raising their baby girl.

"My first Mother’s Day was as sweet as it gets! Thank you to my wonderful other half ( @tommypelphrey )for flying home just to spend the day with us," Cuoco captioned a photo carousel on Instagram. "And to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you!"

Pelphrey also paid tribute to the first-time mama in his own Instagram post.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my endlessly incredible partner. Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom," he wrote. "Matilda also has two grandmas, (and a great grandma!!) and she is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are. Happy Mother’s Day to all!! Our real heroes."

The Big Bang Theory alum appeared to ring in the special day by getting out of the house to enjoy brunch with the couple's family.

Earlier that morning, she shared a video of the "Best first Mother's Day wakeup ever!," with Matilda greeting the day from her crib with huge smiles and coos.

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

The meaningful celebration comes just days after Cuoco was with ET at the star-studded Rock4EB! fundraiser at a private residence in Malibu, California, which benefits the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

"Even though we had our baby, I had this on the calendar for so long. I'm like, 'We are going to that. We are not missing that.' It's very close to our hearts and it was a huge turnout today, which is amazing," Cuoco shared at the event.

But now that she's is in the early days of motherhood, Cuoco got emotional when asked whether that adds more meaning to the charity and philanthropy work she does.

"Oh my gosh," she said, getting visibly verklempt. "You know, I never thought I would be a mom. So I see these kids out there and I just can't imagine if my kid was hurting all the time, you know? I felt this way before but obviously, you don't know until you have one. So totally take it for granted so there’s not another that gets afflicted by this. We just have to do something."

Earlier this month, Cuoco told ET how she was adjusting to her new normal as a mom.

"We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it's very clear, it's like one of three things," she joked. "She's cool. She's really just awesome, and we're loving it. We're loving being at home with her."

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Comforts Kaley Cuoco as She Gets Emotional About Charity Work's Meaning as a New Mom This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Smiling, Fresh Face While Cuddling Baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco Tears Up Over How Charity Work Has New Meaning as a Mom

Kaley Cuoco Talks 'Exciting' and 'Insane' First Months of Motherhood

Kaley Cuoco Wears Special Tribute to Her Daughter on the Red Carpet

Related Gallery