How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' Starring Kaley Cuoco

Standing alongside John Ritter in 8 Simple Rules from playing the lovable girl next door as Penny in Big Bang Theory to her more gritty character in Flight Attendant, it seems everything the incredibly talented actress Kaley Cuoco touches turns to gold. Her latest role in Peacock's Based on a True Story looks as if it will be no different.

Created by the executive producer of Prime Video's hit series The Boys Craig Rosenberg and Ozark and Air star Jason Bateman, Based on a True Story is a new binge-worthy comedy — starring Air and The Mindy Project's Chris Messina alongside Cuoco— inspired by real events. When a serial killer pops up in a California neighborhood, a true crime fan (Cuoco) decides to start a podcast about the murders with the help of her partner (Messina), only to be framed for the crimes themselves.

Cuoco talked exclusively to ET about being pregnant while filming this series, "When I signed on for [Based on a True Story,] I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently," she shared. "We're getting started to shoot, we're talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, 'Um, what do you think about writing this character pregnant?'"

She explained how the writers updated her character to include the pregnancy. "It ended up being such an interesting part of this show. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange."

Based on a True Story release date:

Based on a True Story premieres on Peacock TV on Thursday, June 8. There will be eight episodes in the first season, all of which will be released on the premiere date of June 8.

How to watch Based on a True Story:

To watch the Peacock Original series Based on a True Story you'll need a subscription to — you guessed it — Peacock. Right now until June 12, a Peacock Premium membership is just $20 and opens access to NBC sitcoms The Office and Parks and Rec, Bravo reality favorites, live sports and more.

