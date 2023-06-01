Kaley Cuoco has nothing but love and fond memories for her late pet pup, Dumpy. The actress is opening up about the loss, and why it won't keep her from rescuing dogs in the future.

Cuoco walked the carpet at the premiere of her new TV series, Based on a True Story, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, and spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about her recent loss.

"You know what, this is the hard thing about rescuing dogs. Like, this is what you risk," Cuoco shared. "We're like, 'Why do we keep doing this when we know they're gonna break our hearts?'"

"And that's why we do it. And we do it over and over and over again," she shared. "He was such a blessing in our lives and everyone that met him... there's a lot of memories there."

Cuoco took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that her dog, Dumpy, had died. The animal lover posted several photos of the chihuahua, who often posed playfully with his tongue sticking out. The slideshow also included sweet snaps of Dumpy alongside Cuoco's other dogs as well as her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

The loss of her pet pup comes two months after Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda. Now, Cuoco is gearing up to celebrate Pelphrey's first Father's Day, and she's got some fun plans in the works.

"I have a couple little surprises for him," Cuoco shared with a smile. "I'm very excited about it."

During the filming of her new series, Based on a True Story, Cuoco was pregnant with Matilda, and she shared memories of what it was like on set.

"We literally would go to playback to see if we could see [her kicking], because it was so intense!" Cuoco recalled. "I was like, 'How did you not see that?' You could see it in person! It was crazy."

"I'm totally ready to dive in for a season 2," Cuoco continued. "I had the time of my life on this show, with the best people, it couldn't have been more fun."

"I just hope I'm not pregnant next season again, that's all," she added. "But you know."

Based on a True Story debuts June 8 on Peacock.

