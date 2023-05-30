Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her beloved fur baby.

On Tuesday, the new mom took to Instagram to share that her dog, Dumpy, had died. The animal lover posted several photos of the chihuahua, who often posed playfully with his tongue sticking out. The slideshow also included sweet snaps of Dumpy alongside Cuoco's other dogs as well as her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

"💔'A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself,'" Cuoco began. "My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most."

She continued, making mention of her dog, Norman, who died in 2021, "You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever 🌈."

Pelphrey shared photos of his own with Dumpy, alongside a heartfelt post bidding farewell to the family pet, whom he said took six months to warm up to him.

"Heavy heart today. We had to say goodbye to one of our pack. DUMP TRUCK aka Dumpy was kind of a legend. He ignored me for the first six months I knew him. But slowly, he let me carry him. Pet him. Give him 2nd dinner. Give him 3rd dinner. He would stay up late with me and we would do midnight snack. And by the end he was my guy- and he let me hold him and cuddle him and he always gave me kisses," Pelphrey wrote. "He really was a special dog. What he lacked in size he more than made up for in personality. And in a house FULL of personality- Dumpy was 👑. @kaleycuoco ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Dumpy, who sometimes went by the nicknames "Dumps" and "Dump Truck," was a constant fixture in The Flight Attendant star's life and even made a cameo in ET's April 2022 interview with the actress.

"I'm so sick of him stealing my thunder," Cuoco joked after Dumpy crashed the virtual interview promoting season 2 of the HBO series. "I'm sitting here pouring my heart out, and here comes Dumpy."

The chihuahua's death comes just two years after Cuoco said goodbye to her dog Norman, who died in January 2021 at the age of 14.

"💔 earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years," Cuoco wrote at the time. "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔"

Norman was front and center of her career, originally naming her Instagram account after him and even her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

In addition to being a mom to baby Matilda, Cuoco also has a bevy of pets, including rescue dogs Zeus, Ruby, Shirley, King and Miss Opal, as well as several horses and many farm animals.

