Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband Karl Cook Is Engaged: 'Just Deep Happiness'

Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband, Karl Cook, is tying the knot again.

The 32-year-old professional equestrian and billionaire heir announced his engagement to mental health advocate and entrepreneur Mackenzie Drazan on Monday, sharing a loved-up selfie on Instagram.

"No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love," he captioned the shot, showing off Drazan's new ring as she rests her head on his shoulder. "I love you so much @mackenziedrazan. I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me."

The engagement comes one year after Cook's divorce from the Big Bang Theory alum was finalized.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced their split after three years of marriage in a joint statement to ET.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the two said at the time. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco first started dating Cook in 2016 and they got engaged on her birthday on November 30, 2017. On June 30, 2018, the two were married at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with just close family and friends in attendance.

Today, Cuoco has moved on with Tom Pelphrey, and the two welcomed their first child in March.

The Based on a True Story actress met Pelphrey at the Ozark premiere last year, and recently revealed that the pair had only dated for two months before she became pregnant with their daughter, Matilda.

"We got pregnant two months in," she said in an interview on the Smartless podcast. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync."

The whirlwind nature of their romance was a welcome change of pace for the duo.

"We're not 20 anymore," 37-year-old Cuoco admitted. "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

But while in the midst of her divorce from Cook last year, Cuoco told Glamour that she will "never get married again."

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she shared. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

As she prefaced, that's not to say there won't be another special someone in her life ever again. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," she said. "We’ve all been there where you think, Oh my God, I'm never going to meet someone else. And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it. The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself."

