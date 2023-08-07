Kaley Cuoco and Baby Daughter Matilda Smile From Ear to Ear in Adorable Twinning Photo
Kaley Cuoco is twinning with her baby, Matilda! Cuoco's partner, Tom Pelphrey, posted the sweet photo of the mother-and-daughter duo to his Instagram Story on Sunday.
In the shot, Cuoco and Matilda match facial expressions while smiling directly into the camera. Matilda, who recently turned four months, wears a strawberry bib and patterned pants.
Earlier this month, Cuoco celebrated the little one's four-month milestone with a post on Instagram. In the photo, Matilda looked up into the camera with a sign reading "4 months."
Cuoco, 37, welcomed her first child in March with Pelphrey, 41.
"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned her post announcing Matilda's arrival in April. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."
Since then, the Based on a True Story actress has opened up about the idea of giving Matilda a sibling.
While appearing on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Cuoco was asked if she wants to have more children.
"Yeah, we do," she told the hosts.
The Flight Attendant star added that she became pregnant two months into her and Pelphrey's romance. "We're like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," she said.
Cuoco, who noted that they are "lucky," shared that she and the Ozark star's relationship has survived post-baby because they have help and support.
"My mom is the best and actually, so is Tom's mom," she said. "They come in and help, they don't overstep. It's the best."
