Kaley Cuoco is happy for the happy couple! The Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her sister's sweet engagement announcement.

Kaley's sister, Briana, announced her engagement to singer Brian Logan Dales on Wednesday, posting a series of photos to Instagram that featured an elegant backyard setup from Brian and a crowd of family and friends there to support.

"9.12.23 💍," Briana, 34, captioned the post. The series of photos showed off a grassy yard filled with flowers and candles. Briana and Brian's dog, Joni, sat beside Brian while he got down on one knee. The happy pooch wore a bandana around his neck with the words "my humans are getting married!"

In the comments, Kaley continued the celebration.

"Finallyyyyyyyyy best night ever!!!!!!!!!!!" Kaley, 37, wrote. "Love you both so much!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

On her own feed, Kaley posted many of the same photos, which can be found HERE, and added a few additional shots of herself and partner Tom Pelphrey with Briana showing off the new bling.

"Engagement of the year!! we love you @bricuoco @brianlogandales !!" Kaley captioned her own post. "Fam for life! 💫 congratulations!!!!!!!"

On her Instagram Story, Kaley also shared video of Briana and Brian right after the engagement, when Kaley hugs her sister and looks at the ring.

Briana Cuoco Instagram

Briana also showed off the ring on her own Instagram Story, where she posted a closeup photo of the diamond with the words, "a moment for the 💍."

Like her sister, Briana is also an actress, and even boasted a supporting role on Cuoco's show, The Flight Attendant. She also competed on season 5 of The Voice in 2013, where she made it to the battle rounds before being eliminated.

RELATED CONTENT: