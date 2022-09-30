Believe it or not, the holiday season is approaching faster than you think, and few do holidays quite as well as the Kardashians. In the spirit of cherished family traditions like their iconic Christmas card, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian teamed up with The Children's Place for a second year to launch matching family pajamas for the 2022 holidays.

"The holidays are my absolute favorite time of year, and Khloé and I are thrilled to partner with The Children's Place once again to kick off the season!" said Kris in a press release. "I am a big fan of The Children's Place matching pajamas; so festive, so much variety…unmatched, really. I've gifted them to all the kids so I know they have something for everyone this holiday season!"

Shop the Family Pajamas

For all your gifting needs, matching family pajamas are sure to bring loved ones together to make new holiday memories. Share in the joy of the season with family photos, a good Christmas movie night, or memorable gifts for each member of your family. With over 30 pajama sets, The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Family Pajama Collection has a great selection of ultra-soft and affordable jammies for every occasion — from festive Christmas and Hanukkah patterns to spooky Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween.

Below, shop our favorite Kardashian-approved family pajama styles on Amazon.

