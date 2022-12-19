While humans can be difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it.

Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life and have waited until the last minute, worry no more. We've got you covered with a list of gifts for pet parents that will arrive just in time for Christmas.

There is a plethora of gifts for dogs, cats, and their human parents. Whether their fur baby is a massive mastiff or a tiny tabby, we've hunted down the perfect gift from adorable dog toys to state-of-the-art DNA tests. Does your friend get anxious every time they have to leave their pet? Get them an automatic feeder that will keep their baby fed no matter where they are. For on-the-go essentials, deck out your loved one's dog in a super comfy harness and leash from The Foggy Dog to make a special hound—and its human—very happy.

Below, check out our favorite last-minute gifts for pet owners. It's your last chance to shop these pet presents so they ship in time for Christmas morning.

Best Gifts for Dog Owners and Their Dogs

BarkBox Monthly Subscription BarkBox BarkBox Monthly Subscription BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy, and Jurassic Park. Each box brings your dog more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. $35/MONTH Shop Now

LED Dog Collar Amazon LED Dog Collar For night walks, this LED dog collar is a thoughtful puppy gift that will help make owners feel more at ease. Each waterproof collar has seven light color options, so they can choose their favorite. $17 Shop Now

YETI Boomer Dog Bowl Williams Sonoma YETI Boomer Dog Bowl YETI is known for their high-quality tumblers that can take a beating. Now your dog can drink from their very own YETI bowl made with the same attention to detail. $40 Shop Now

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Amazon Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Gift one of the most popular dog DNA tests that tests for over 215 health risks and provides hundreds of actionable insights to help give pups the best care possible. This dog-equivalent of 23AndMe also screens for over 350 dog breeds to find and connect with your pup's family through a canine relative finder. $199 $134 Shop Now

PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket Amazon PupProtector Waterproof Dog Blanket Does your dog love sitting on the couch but can't always keep it tidy? Get them their own waterproof plush throw blanket so they can chew bones and toys without making a mess. $119 Shop Now

Casper Dog Bed Amazon Casper Dog Bed A bed that loves your dog as much as you do, this Casper dog bed is made from pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam to create a sleeping cloud. There's even extra material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch when making the perfect sleeping spot. $139 $125 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Their Cats

Calmbee Cat Tree Amazon Calmbee Cat Tree Potentially the most adorable cat tree on the market, this purple tower with a cloud and stars is not only cute, but also functional. $73 Shop Now

Pretty Litter Subscription Pretty Litter Pretty Litter Subscription Cat litter might not be the first thing on your mind when it comes to gifts, but Pretty Litter is different. Not only does it trap and eliminate odors for a clean-smelling home, but Pretty Littter also changes color when wet to indicate any changes in their cat's health. STARTING AT $24/MONTH Shop Now

