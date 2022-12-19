Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and the Dogs and Cats They Love
While humans can be difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it.
Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life and have waited until the last minute, worry no more. We've got you covered with a list of gifts for pet parents that will arrive just in time for Christmas.
There is a plethora of gifts for dogs, cats, and their human parents. Whether their fur baby is a massive mastiff or a tiny tabby, we've hunted down the perfect gift from adorable dog toys to state-of-the-art DNA tests. Does your friend get anxious every time they have to leave their pet? Get them an automatic feeder that will keep their baby fed no matter where they are. For on-the-go essentials, deck out your loved one's dog in a super comfy harness and leash from The Foggy Dog to make a special hound—and its human—very happy.
Below, check out our favorite last-minute gifts for pet owners. It's your last chance to shop these pet presents so they ship in time for Christmas morning.
Best Gifts for Dog Owners and Their Dogs
What dog doesn't love a walk or two every day? Elevate their current collar and leash with this 3-piece holiday-themed set from The Foggy Dog. If you order using express shipping by December 21st, your order will arrive just in time.
How about an upgrade for their dog bowls? The natural wood will look great in any home.
Put your dog on a healthy diet of toys with this adorable and squeaky corn-on-the-cob.
BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy, and Jurassic Park. Each box brings your dog more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew.
For night walks, this LED dog collar is a thoughtful puppy gift that will help make owners feel more at ease. Each waterproof collar has seven light color options, so they can choose their favorite.
YETI is known for their high-quality tumblers that can take a beating. Now your dog can drink from their very own YETI bowl made with the same attention to detail.
Gift one of the most popular dog DNA tests that tests for over 215 health risks and provides hundreds of actionable insights to help give pups the best care possible. This dog-equivalent of 23AndMe also screens for over 350 dog breeds to find and connect with your pup's family through a canine relative finder.
Does your dog love sitting on the couch but can't always keep it tidy? Get them their own waterproof plush throw blanket so they can chew bones and toys without making a mess.
Keep their pup cozy this season with a festive flannel bandana. Order by December 21 with express shipping to get your purchase in time for Christmas.
For the college kid at heart, these White Claw-inspired dog toys are sure to get some laughs.
A bed that loves your dog as much as you do, this Casper dog bed is made from pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam to create a sleeping cloud. There's even extra material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch when making the perfect sleeping spot.
Your dog deserves a collar and leash just as fabulous as they are. Dolly Parton's pink sequined two-piece collar and leash set is a total compliment magnet.
Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Their Cats
Dogs and felines alike will want to curl up in this cozy striped tent for their daily cat naps.
Potentially the most adorable cat tree on the market, this purple tower with a cloud and stars is not only cute, but also functional.
Standing out from other cat condos, this vintage TV-shaped house has retro vibes. The cat scratcher and ball toy on top even add an element of entertainment.
No cat can resist a flopping fish like this one that will keep them entertained for hours. It comes with catnip for even more feline fun.
Transport their kitty to a tropical oasis with this palm tree and hammock climbing post.
Make traveling and nights out a little less stressful for the pet owner in your life with an automatic feeder that lets you schedule up to four feedings a day.
Let them take their beloved baby everywhere with this ventilated pet backpack.
Cat litter might not be the first thing on your mind when it comes to gifts, but Pretty Litter is different. Not only does it trap and eliminate odors for a clean-smelling home, but Pretty Littter also changes color when wet to indicate any changes in their cat's health.
For busy pet moms and dads, keep their baby entertained with a motion-activated laser toy.
This adorable daisy-shaped fountain for cats and small dogs filters water while encouraging pets to stay hydrated.
Any cat will look extra adorable in this colorful bow collar. It has a bell so you'll always know when your cat is sneaking off.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Today
The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping
The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas
The Best Amazon Toy Deals to Save On This Year's Top Holiday Gifts
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Last-Minute Gifts From Her Curated List
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List