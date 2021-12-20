Holiday shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.

According to a CBS News report, the nation's ports are getting seriously backlogged by a one-two punch: Shipping traffic is way up, while a tight labor market means there aren't enough workers to unload ships at the docks. There aren't enough truckers to get those shipments of toys, electronics and more from the docks to stores, either.

Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new gift subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

From an e-gift card to some of your favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Amazon to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET's favorite last-minute gifts below from our go-to retailer sites.

Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness

Glossier Digital Gift Card Glossier Glossier Digital Gift Card Glossier is one of those beauty brands that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face -- whether you’re a Gen Z-er, a Millennial or anyone else. STARTING $15 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites? STARTING $25 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Follain eGift Card Follain Follain eGift Card Another great way to introduce clean beauty to someone’s skincare routine is with Follain, where you can find the best, non-toxic products as well as its in-house line. STARTING $25 AT FOLLAIN Buy Now

ORLY Gift Card ORLY ORLY Gift Card If there's someone who simply can't stop with the at-home manis, a gift card from ORLY is essential. STARTING $10 AT ORLY Buy Now

Gift Cards: Fashion

Outdoor Voices Gift Card Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices Gift Card Encourage your loved ones to get out and Do Something with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning colorblocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces. STARTING $25 AT OUTDOOR VOICES Buy Now

Everlane The Gift Card Everlane Everlane The Gift Card If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get. STARTING $25 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Lululemon Digital Gift Card Lululemon Lululemon Digital Gift Card If you’re shopping with a teen in mind, Lululemon is one of the most popular brands among TikTokers. Stumped on what to get? Opt for classic leggings. STARTING $50 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Lunya Digital Gift Card Lunya Lunya Digital Gift Card If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes, pajama sets and washable silks. STARTING $50 AT LUNYA Buy Now

Cariuma Digital Gift Card Cariuma Cariuma Digital Gift Card Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more. STARTING $25 AT CARIUMA Buy Now

Sunski Gift Card Sunski Sunski Gift Card A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead. STARTING $75 AT SUNSKI Buy Now

Alex Mill Gift Card Alex Mill Alex Mill Gift Card You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime. STARTING $25 AT ALEX MILL Buy Now

BaubleBar Digital Gift Card BaubleBar BaubleBar Digital Gift Card Whether you want to get in on the latest fashion jewelry trends or have a preference for more timeless pieces, you'll find everything you're looking for at BaubleBar. STARTING $10 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

CUUP Digital Gift Card CUUP CUUP Digital Gift Card Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes. STARTING $25 AT CUUP Buy Now

Gift Cards: Lifestyle

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Amazon has just about everything you could possibly need -- and a gift card to the retailer will ensure that you can shop whatever you need, whenever you need it. STARTS AT $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Brooklinen E-Gift Card Brooklinen Brooklinen E-Gift Card Anyone looking towards 2022 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen. STARTING $50 AT BROOKLINEN Buy Now

Walmart Gift Card Walmart Walmart Gift Card Help your loved ones save big and score on top-rated items this holiday season with a Walmart gift card. STARTS AT $5 AT WALMART Buy Now

Apt2b Gift Card Apt2b Apt2b Gift Card If there’s a time to redecorate, it’s now. A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to when everyone’s at home. STARTING $50 AT APT2B Buy Now

The Sill Digital Gift Card The Sill The Sill Digital Gift Card There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need. STARTING $25 AT THE SILL Buy Now

Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card Help someone capture the moments they hold most dear with a gift card to Artifact Uprising, where they can create personalized books, calendars, and cards with their favorite photos. STARTING $20 AT ARTIFACT UPRISING Buy Now

Saucey Gift Card Saucey Saucey Gift Card Whether it’s for a small and safe get-together with loved ones or for a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of alcohol available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes. STARTING $20 AT SAUCEY Buy Now

Papier E-Gift Card Papier Papier E-Gift Card In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too. STARTING $25 AT PAPIER Buy Now

Lovevery e-Gift Card Lovevery Lovevery e-Gift Card Have a loved one with a baby on the way? LoveEvery has kits filled with sleek and colorful toys specially curated for a child’s developmental stage. STARTING $25 AT LOVEVERY Buy Now

REI Gift Card REI REI Gift Card For anyone who has camping on the brain, they'll easily appreciate a gift card to REI. STARTING $10 AT REI Buy Now

Instacart Gift Card Instacart Instacart Gift Card Food delivery isn't going away any time soon, which is why Instacart will be a great option for anyone who prefers to cook at home. STARTING $25 AT INSTACART Buy Now

We Are Knitters Online Gift Card We Are Knitters We Are Knitters Online Gift Card There’s no time like the present to pick up a new skill. We Are Knitters offers a variety of kits that allow anyone to learn how to knit or crochet. And just in case they already learned earlier this year, they also offer kits for different levels. STARTING $25 AT WE ARE KNITTERS Buy Now

Subscriptions: Food

Winc Subscription Winc Winc Subscription If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. STARTING $60 AT WINC Buy Now

Trade Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee Trade Coffee Subscription Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process. Choose a three-bag, six-bag or 12-bag subscription plan. STARTING $60 AT TRADE COFFEE Buy Now

Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Thrive Market Thrive Market 1 Year Membership Those hoping to give their home -- whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere -- a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items. $60 AT THRIVE MARKET Buy Now

Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan Purple Carrot Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about. STARTING $72 AT PURPLE CARROT Buy Now

Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness

Subscriptions: Classes

AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY AARMY Annual Subscription For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room. $350 AT AARMY Buy Now

MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech. $180 AT MASTERCLASS Buy Now

Subscriptions: Lifestyle

Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Book of the Month Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription What better way to spend time at home than with a good book? Book of the Month curates a selection of the five books to choose from for a monthly read. Give a subscription that lasts from three months to one year. $50 AT BOOK OF THE MONTH Buy Now

UrbanStems Subscription UrbanStems UrbanStems Subscription Give the gift of fresh flower delivery each month with a subscription to UrbanStems. Shoppers can choose from three plans -- the classic, seasonal or luxe -- and even have their flowers displayed in a beautiful, curated vase with each delivery. STARTS AT $55 AT URBAN STEMS Buy Now

Subscriptions: Streaming

HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max An HBO Max subscription has two tiers, an ad-free tier for $15 monthly or $150 annually, or an ad-based plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually. STARTS AT $10 PER MONTH Watch Now

Peacock TV Subscription Peacock Peacock TV Subscription With a subscription to Peacock TV, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more. Paid plans (with limited ads) start at $5 per month. STARTS AT $5/MONTH AT PEACOCK Buy Now

Disney+ Subscription Disney+ Disney+ Subscription Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a subscription to Disney+ -- and granted access to hundreds of TV shows and movies from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more! STARTS AT $8/MONTH AT DISNEY+ Buy Now

