Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping: Subscriptions, Gift Cards and More
Holiday shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.
According to a CBS News report, the nation's ports are getting seriously backlogged by a one-two punch: Shipping traffic is way up, while a tight labor market means there aren't enough workers to unload ships at the docks. There aren't enough truckers to get those shipments of toys, electronics and more from the docks to stores, either.
Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new gift subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.
From an e-gift card to some of your favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Amazon to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET's favorite last-minute gifts below from our go-to retailer sites.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.
Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness
Gift Cards: Fashion
Gift Cards: Lifestyle
Subscriptions: Food
Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness
Subscriptions: Classes
Subscriptions: Lifestyle
Subscriptions: Streaming
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100
Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts
The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs
What to Buy From the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now