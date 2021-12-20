Shopping

Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping: Subscriptions, Gift Cards and More

By Dale Arden Chong
Various

Holiday shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.

According to a CBS News report, the nation's ports are getting seriously backlogged by a one-two punch: Shipping traffic is way up, while a tight labor market means there aren't enough workers to unload ships at the docks. There aren't enough truckers to get those shipments of toys, electronics and more from the docks to stores, either.

Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new gift subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your lucky recipient as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

From an e-gift card to some of your favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Amazon to a foolproof monthly subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET's favorite last-minute gifts below from our go-to retailer sites. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness

Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier
Glossier Digital Gift Card
Glossier is one of those beauty brands that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face -- whether you’re a Gen Z-er, a Millennial or anyone else.
STARTING $15 AT GLOSSIER
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty E-Gift Card
With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites?
STARTING $25 AT FENTY BEAUTY
Kora Organics Gift Card
KORA Organics Gift Card
KORA Organics
Kora Organics Gift Card
This holiday season, share the world of organic skincare with a gift card to supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line, KORA Organics.
STARTING $50 AT KORA ORGANICS
Follain eGift Card
Follain eGift Card
Follain
Follain eGift Card
Another great way to introduce clean beauty to someone’s skincare routine is with Follain, where you can find the best, non-toxic products as well as its in-house line.
STARTING $25 AT FOLLAIN
ORLY Gift Card
ORLY Gift Card
ORLY
ORLY Gift Card
If there's someone who simply can't stop with the at-home manis, a gift card from ORLY is essential. 
STARTING $10 AT ORLY

Gift Cards: Fashion

SKIMS E-Gift Card
Skims E-Gift Card
SKIMS
SKIMS E-Gift Card
Kim Kardashian West's solutionwear brand, SKIMS, offers shapewear, loungewear and undergarments. 
STARTING $25 AT SKIMS
Adidas E-Gift Card
Adidas
Adidas
Adidas E-Gift Card
For anyone on your list, a gift card to Adidas is a crowd-pleaser. 
STARTING $10 AT ADIDAS
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
Encourage your loved ones to get out and Do Something with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning colorblocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces.
STARTING $25 AT OUTDOOR VOICES
Everlane The Gift Card
Everlane The Gift Card
Everlane
Everlane The Gift Card
If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get.
STARTING $25 AT EVERLANE
Lululemon Digital Gift Card
Lululemon Gift Card
Lululemon
Lululemon Digital Gift Card
If you’re shopping with a teen in mind, Lululemon is one of the most popular brands among TikTokers. Stumped on what to get? Opt for classic leggings.
STARTING $50 AT LULULEMON
Lunya Digital Gift Card
Lunya
Lunya
Lunya Digital Gift Card
If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes, pajama sets and washable silks. 
STARTING $50 AT LUNYA
Cariuma Digital Gift Card
Cariuma Digital Gift Card
Cariuma
Cariuma Digital Gift Card
Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more.
STARTING $25 AT CARIUMA
Sunski Gift Card
Sunski Gift Card
Sunski
Sunski Gift Card
A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead.
STARTING $75 AT SUNSKI
Alex Mill Gift Card
Alex Mill Gift Card
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Gift Card
You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime.
STARTING $25 AT ALEX MILL
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
Whether you want to get in on the latest fashion jewelry trends or have a preference for more timeless pieces, you'll find everything you're looking for at BaubleBar.
STARTING $10 AT BAUBLEBAR
CUUP Digital Gift Card
Cuup Digital Gift Card
CUUP
CUUP Digital Gift Card
Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes.
STARTING $25 AT CUUP

Gift Cards: Lifestyle

Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon has just about everything you could possibly need -- and a gift card to the retailer will ensure that you can shop whatever you need, whenever you need it.
STARTS AT $25 AT AMAZON
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Brooklinen
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Anyone looking towards 2022 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen.
STARTING $50 AT BROOKLINEN
Walmart Gift Card
Walmart Gift Card
Walmart
Walmart Gift Card
Help your loved ones save big and score on top-rated items this holiday season with a Walmart gift card.
STARTS AT $5 AT WALMART
Apt2b Gift Card
Apt2b Gift Card
Apt2b
Apt2b Gift Card
If there’s a time to redecorate, it’s now. A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to when everyone’s at home.
STARTING $50 AT APT2B
The Sill Digital Gift Card
The Sill
The Sill
The Sill Digital Gift Card
There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need.
STARTING $25 AT THE SILL
Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card
Artifact Rising E-Gift Card
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card
Help someone capture the moments they hold most dear with a gift card to Artifact Uprising, where they can create personalized books, calendars, and cards with their favorite photos.
STARTING $20 AT ARTIFACT UPRISING
Saucey Gift Card
Saucey Gift Card
Saucey
Saucey Gift Card
Whether it’s for a small and safe get-together with loved ones or for a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of alcohol available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.
STARTING $20 AT SAUCEY
Papier E-Gift Card
Papier E-Gift Card
Papier
Papier E-Gift Card
In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too.
STARTING $25 AT PAPIER
Lovevery e-Gift Card
Lovevery e-Gift Card
Lovevery
Lovevery e-Gift Card
Have a loved one with a baby on the way? LoveEvery has kits filled with sleek and colorful toys specially curated for a child’s developmental stage.
STARTING $25 AT LOVEVERY
REI Gift Card
REI
REI
REI Gift Card
For anyone who has camping on the brain, they'll easily appreciate a gift card to REI. 
STARTING $10 AT REI
Instacart Gift Card
Instacart Gift Card
Instacart
Instacart Gift Card
Food delivery isn't going away any time soon, which is why Instacart will be a great option for anyone who prefers to cook at home.
STARTING $25 AT INSTACART
We Are Knitters Online Gift Card
We Are Knitters Online Gift Card
We Are Knitters
We Are Knitters Online Gift Card
There’s no time like the present to pick up a new skill. We Are Knitters offers a variety of kits that allow anyone to learn how to knit or crochet. And just in case they already learned earlier this year, they also offer kits for different levels.
STARTING $25 AT WE ARE KNITTERS

Subscriptions: Food

Winc Subscription
Winc
Winc
Winc Subscription
If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed. Choose a one-month, two-month or three-month subscription plan. 
STARTING $60 AT WINC
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process. Choose a three-bag, six-bag or 12-bag subscription plan. 
STARTING $60 AT TRADE COFFEE
Thrive Market 1 Year Membership
Thrive Market 1 Year Subscription
Thrive Market
Thrive Market 1 Year Membership
Those hoping to give their home -- whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere -- a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items.
$60 AT THRIVE MARKET
Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan
Purple Carrot Subscription Box
Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot 4 Serving Plan
When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about.
STARTING $72 AT PURPLE CARROT

Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness

Birchbox Beauty 3-Month Subscription Gift Card
Birchbox Beauty 3-Month Subscription Gift Card
Birchbox
Birchbox Beauty 3-Month Subscription Gift Card
When it comes to subscription boxes, there’s none quite as iconic as Birchbox, which hooks its members up with the latest and greatest beauty and grooming products.
$45 AT BIRCHBOX
Persona Nutrition Gift Card
Persona Nutrition Subscription Gift Card
Persona Nutrition
Persona Nutrition Gift Card
Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs.
$50 AT PERSONA NUTRITION
The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription
The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential
The Beauty Chef
The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential Subscription
The Beauty Chef knows that good skin starts from within. The brand creates probiotic food-based supplements to boost your health and the overall appearance of your skin.
$59 AT THE BEAUTY CHEF

Subscriptions: Classes

AARMY Annual Subscription
AARMY Annual Subscription
AARMY
AARMY Annual Subscription
For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room.
$350 AT AARMY
MasterClass Annual Membership
MasterClass subscription
MasterClass
MasterClass Annual Membership
MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech.
$180 AT MASTERCLASS
SKY TING TV One Year Membership
Sky Ting Yoga TV
SKY TING
SKY TING TV One Year Membership
'Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions and workshops from anywhere, anytime.
$200 AT SKY TING

Subscriptions: Lifestyle

Brother Vellies Something Special - 1 Month
Brother Vellies Something Special Subscription
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies Something Special - 1 Month
Fashion favorite footwear brand Brother Vellies offers unique, made-to-order items in its monthly subscription—which features ethically made comfort items such as mugs and socks.
$35 AT BROTHER VELLIES
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Box
Book of the Month
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription
What better way to spend time at home than with a good book? Book of the Month curates a selection of the five books to choose from for a monthly read. Give a subscription that lasts from three months to one year.
$50 AT BOOK OF THE MONTH
UrbanStems Subscription
Urban Stems Subscription
UrbanStems
UrbanStems Subscription
Give the gift of fresh flower delivery each month with a subscription to UrbanStems. Shoppers can choose from three plans -- the classic, seasonal or luxe -- and even have their flowers displayed in a beautiful, curated vase with each delivery.
STARTS AT $55 AT URBAN STEMS

Subscriptions: Streaming

HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
An HBO Max subscription has two tiers, an ad-free tier for $15 monthly or $150 annually, or an ad-based plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually.
STARTS AT $10 PER MONTH
Peacock TV Subscription
Peacock TV Subscription
Peacock
Peacock TV Subscription
With a subscription to Peacock TV, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more. Paid plans (with limited ads) start at $5 per month. 
STARTS AT $5/MONTH AT PEACOCK
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Disney+ Subscription
Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a subscription to Disney+ -- and granted access to hundreds of TV shows and movies from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more!
STARTS AT $8/MONTH AT DISNEY+

