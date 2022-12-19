25 Best Last-Minute Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget — Olaplex, Google, West Elm, UGG and More
With Christmas under a week away, you might be worried you're running out of time to score a great gift on a budget. But worry not, because there are still plenty of thoughtful, budget-friendly gift ideas out there for you to shop and get by Christmas. To help you find gifts they'll actually love without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best gifts under $30 across all categories: home, beauty, food, tech and more.
If you thought you'd have to shell out hundreds for gifts from top brands such as Apple, Olaplex, and West Elm, think again — even the most sought-after labels have options under $30. For the forgetful friend who's always misplacing their keys, wallet, and everything else, Apple's Airtag allows them to track their essentials for just $29. Are they a major wine snob? Treat them to an elegant set of West Elm red wine glasses, on sale for $30. And if they're a TikTok fanatic obsessed with the latest beauty trends, the Olaplex #7 bonding oil is an affordable luxury they'll definitely use.
If you’re still searching for the perfect gift that'll arrive on time, at an even better price, don’t forget to check out ET’s selections of White Elephant gifts, best stocking stuffers and Amazon gifts under $25, as well as our ultimate gift guide for 2022.
It's your last chance to shop these items so they ship in time for Christmas morning. See below for our picks for the best gifts at and under $30.
Home and Tech Gifts Under $30
On one side you have a classic plaid print and on the other side of this reversible Eddie Bauer blanket, you have super soft sherpa.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.
Slip on these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. Select sizes can still arrive before Christmas, but hurry!
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs.
The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight.
Beauty and Fragrance Gifts Under $30
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
Marlowe. offers cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
Boozy Gifts Under $30
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
A proper set of red wine glasses are a must for any home.
Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients of everything they'll need.
Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.
Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift — their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.
Fashion Gifts Under $30
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
These Sojos classic aviator polarized sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits even the strictest budget.
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. Order soon and check with Etsy seller for details on how to receive it close to Christmas.
Available in brown, navy, black or tan, this slim wallet by Timberland looks just the right amount of worn.
Cozy socks are one of those tried-and-true stocking stuffers anyone can appreciate – especially during the colder months.
Food and Coffee Gifts Under $30
For a single box, a coffee lover gets four expertly-curated coffees (1.8 oz. each) tailored to your gift recipient's coffee preferences.
Cooks looking to turn over a new leaf will love learning to transform classic Korean dishes with inventive vegan techniques.
Coffee lovers will love waking up to the smell of fresh brew in their home.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew a snap. Plus it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
