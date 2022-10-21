Shopping

Sephora's Most-Wanted Holiday Beauty Gifts Are Here: Shop Limited Edition Gift Sets While They're in Stock

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
sephora holiday gift sets
Sephora

If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down for the perfect present for everyone on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. Just in time for some early holiday shopping, Sephora has released its highly anticipated beauty gift sets for the 2022 holiday season, offering hundreds of value sets filled with the most popular beauty products. 

Shop Sephora Gift Sets

For every beauty lover in your life, Sephora has gift sets for everyone from this year's favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care brands including Sunday Riley, Pat McGrath Labs, Charlotte Tilbury, and Olaplex. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite liquid blushes from Rare Beauty and a dynamic duo of celeb-loved Color Wow Dream Coat for frizz-free hair. If you're in need of stocking stuffers, Kosas and Laneige have the sweetest sets full of their best-selling mini lip products.

With deals like these, Sephora's gift sets are bound to sell out quickly. Be sure to secure your holiday gift sets early by shopping our favorite Sephora beauty gift sets for you and your loved ones. While you're at it, check out the best beauty advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Win Win Set
Sunday Riley Good Genes Win Win Set
Sephora
Sunday Riley Good Genes Win Win Set

Skincare enthusiasts will love this set of AHA lactic acid treatments for exfoliating and brightening skin while minimizing the look of fine lines.

$85
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set
Sephora
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set

For some sweet stocking stuffers, pick up this pack of five mini lip sleeping masks in berry, gummy bear, mango, vanilla, and mint choco.

$19
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Sephora
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

This skincare set has everything they need for a glowing complexion: Tatcha's cleanser, hydrating serum, and best-selling moisturizer.

$82
Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set
Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set
Sephora
Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian swear by Color Wow's anti-frizz formula that gives every hair type a brilliant shine, and this set comes with a full- and travel-sized Dream Coat for great hair days at home and on the go.

$28
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set

Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues.

$30
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set
Sephora
Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set

Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.

$42
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set

Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez, the ultimate set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes with a full-sized body cream, body wash, body scrub, and fragrance mist in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.

$68
Nars The Glow Getter Face and Lip Set
Nars The Glow Getter Face and Lip Set
Sephora
Nars The Glow Getter Face and Lip Set

This set of Nars' most popular products include a mini Orgasm blush, mini Light Reflecting Setting Powder, and Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm.

$45
Kosas Mini Wet Set Undressed Vol 2 Plumping Glosses
Kosas Mini Wet Set Undressed Vol 2 Plumping Glosses
Sephora
Kosas Mini Wet Set Undressed Vol 2 Plumping Glosses

Stock up on stocking stuffers with this three-pack of clean beauty brand Kosas' mini plumping glosses.

$25

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays

The 25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022: Kate Somerville, La Mer, Kylie Cosmetics and More

You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads

Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care

The 17 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards

20 Thoughtful Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 25 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That'll Ensure You Get Invited Back