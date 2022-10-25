20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets They Will Actually Love and Use: Le Labo, Chanel, Tom Ford, and More
Aside from adding another pretty glass bottle to our shelf, picking out a new signature scent is so exciting because it gives us another chance to redefine ourselves. That's why if you're shopping for the fragrance-lover in your life, the gift of scent may seem hit-or-miss, but you really can't go wrong with the best fragrance gift sets available this year.
No matter if they might play it safe with traditional florals and want to shake things up with an experimental skin musk or moody dark rum or you are trying to manifest a luxurious lifestyle with scents from Tom Ford and Le Labo, there’s a perfect perfume out there for everyone. We've put together the 20 best fragrance gift sets to treat yourself or put under the Christmas tree for a loved one. From tried-and-true fragranciers Dior and Chanel to emerging brands such as Ellis Brooklyn and Boy Smells, you're sure to find the perfect gift for anyone on your list.
Below, we've gathered our favorite perfume gifts sets to give and receive this year — ranging from wallet-friendly fragrances to splurge-worthy eau de parfums. Shop cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62, a candle and perfume duo from Maison Margiela's Replica line, and plenty of sampler sets to be the one who gives the best-smelling gifts.
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances — experience what luxury smells like with 17 mini perfumes from the cult favorite brand.
Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.
Buying perfume for someone can be tricky, so let them choose their favorite among scents such as Burberry Her, Dolce and Gabbana Dolce Lily, PHLUR Missing Person, Valentino Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy, and Versace Eros. They can redeem the included voucher for one full-size version.
Boasting a perfect five-star review, this gift set features a full-size, mini, and travel-size bottle of Viktor&Rolf's beloved Flowerbomb, a warm, spicy blend of jasmine, rose, patchouli, and vanilla.
Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in a travel-ready gift set with a body spray, shower cram-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.
Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.
For gourmand lovers, this sampler set features five of Sephora's best-selling vanilla scents: By Rosie Jane Dulce perfume oil, Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid, Juliette Has A Gun Vanilla Vibes, NEST Madagascar Vanilla perfume oil, and Skylar Vanilla Sky. Choose your favorite, and redeem the included scent certificate for a travel-sized version.
For the ultimate luxury gift, this set includes a full and mini size of Tom Ford's Oud Wood, a smoky, sensual blend of oud, sandalwood, Eastern spices, and amber.
Get immersed in the world of Ellis Brooklyn's fragrances with this rollerball set including ambrette and jasmine Myth, blood orange and water lily West, Tahitian Tiare and sandalwood Salt, pear and marshmallow Sweet, and honey and dark rum Bee.
Billie Eillish's sultry chocolate and amber fragrance is quickly becoming one of the most-loved celebrity perfumes, and this set comes with a full and travel-size version.
Discover the intoxicating scents of six sample-sized colognes: Carolina Herrera Bad Boy, Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum, Paco Rabanne Phantom, Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club, and Yves Saint Laurent Y.
Not only is the packaging of this fragrance set absolutely gorgeous, but it features a full and travel-size version of the sparkling floral Miss Dior.
Treat the man in your life to this thoughtful and interactive gift: he can sample 12 of Sephora's best-selling colognes, and redeem the included voucher for a full-size version of his favorite.
This coffret set features five mini perfumes: God is a Woman, R.E.M, Thank U Next, Cloud, Sweet Like Candy, and Ari by Ariana Grande.
For the most elegant person on your list, Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle is perfumed with orange, jasmine, and rose.
Five herbal, unisex fragrances are included in this gift set: English Pear and Fressia, Lime Basil and Mandarin, Wold Bluebell, Wood Sage and Sea Salt, and Blackberry and Bay.
Popular for a reason, get double the warm and spicy florals of Black Opium with a full and travel-size version of the perfume.
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
Perfect for the colder months, this perfume oil duo features the warm, rustic scents of dark rum and leather.
Gucci's gardenia, pear, and brown sugar perfume comes in a special holiday set with gorgeous floral packaging.
