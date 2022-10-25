Aside from adding another pretty glass bottle to our shelf, picking out a new signature scent is so exciting because it gives us another chance to redefine ourselves. That's why if you're shopping for the fragrance-lover in your life, the gift of scent may seem hit-or-miss, but you really can't go wrong with the best fragrance gift sets available this year.

No matter if they might play it safe with traditional florals and want to shake things up with an experimental skin musk or moody dark rum or you are trying to manifest a luxurious lifestyle with scents from Tom Ford and Le Labo, there’s a perfect perfume out there for everyone. We've put together the 20 best fragrance gift sets to treat yourself or put under the Christmas tree for a loved one. From tried-and-true fragranciers Dior and Chanel to emerging brands such as Ellis Brooklyn and Boy Smells, you're sure to find the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Below, we've gathered our favorite perfume gifts sets to give and receive this year — ranging from wallet-friendly fragrances to splurge-worthy eau de parfums. Shop cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62, a candle and perfume duo from Maison Margiela's Replica line, and plenty of sampler sets to be the one who gives the best-smelling gifts.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand. $110 $94 Buy Now

Sephora Fall Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Fall Perfume Sampler Set Buying perfume for someone can be tricky, so let them choose their favorite among scents such as Burberry Her, Dolce and Gabbana Dolce Lily, PHLUR Missing Person, Valentino Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy, and Versace Eros. They can redeem the included voucher for one full-size version. $68 Buy Now

Sephora Vanilla Travel Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Vanilla Travel Perfume Sampler Set For gourmand lovers, this sampler set features five of Sephora's best-selling vanilla scents: By Rosie Jane Dulce perfume oil, Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid, Juliette Has A Gun Vanilla Vibes, NEST Madagascar Vanilla perfume oil, and Skylar Vanilla Sky. Choose your favorite, and redeem the included scent certificate for a travel-sized version. $25 Buy Now

